Ombudsman urges landlords to reflect on ‘appropriate complaints model’ as it publishes first report on code

Richard Blakeway, housing ombudsman, said: “The introduction of the Complaint Handling Code was a landmark change for social housing residents, giving them stronger rights and clearer routes to resolve complaints.

“This report shares several lessons. It asks landlords to reflect on the appropriate complaints model for their organisation. The code is largely principle-based, and several models would be compatible with it.

“But it is reasonable to conclude that a fully decentralised complaints model poses risks for landlords and a barrier to actioning learning.”

He said that given complaints remain high and often escalate to later stages, “focus is needed on making the most of Stage 2”.

“The code allows for double the time to handle, but too often the review is inadequate,” Mr Blakeway said.

“Upskilling those handling Stage 2 complaints, using the right information to make fair, non-defensive decisions and ensuring commitments are completed are important steps to make this part of the process more robust.”

He added that there is “room for improvement” but overall, “complaint-handling across social housing has transformed since the introduction of the code”.

“This reflects a commitment shown by most landlords to embedding a positive complaints culture,” he said.