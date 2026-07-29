Ombudsman urges landlords to reflect on ‘appropriate complaints model’ as it publishes first report on code

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The Housing Ombudsman has published its first report on the Complaint Handling Code, which launched in 2024.
Following its publication, the watchdog urged landlords to reflect on the “appropriate complaint model” for their organisation.
The report, which covers the ombudsman’s findings for the first two years of submissions, identifies several lessons for social landlords, including “clearly defining” the complaint at the acknowledgement stage and setting out when a complaint may be extended and by how long.
It urged landlords to offer escalation or recognise ongoing dissatisfaction with a service request as a complaint.
Landlords should make sure exclusions are “fair and proportionate” and look at how residents’ behaviour is managed, according to the report.
The Complaint Handling Code has been statutory since April 2024, meaning landlords must comply with its requirements by law. It sets out best practice for landlords to handle resident complaints effectively.
The watchdog made a total of 5,904 recommendations across the code over the two-year period.
In year one, 2,164 recommendations were made across 114 landlords. In year two, 3,740 recommendations were made across 250 landlords.
Richard Blakeway, housing ombudsman, said: “The introduction of the Complaint Handling Code was a landmark change for social housing residents, giving them stronger rights and clearer routes to resolve complaints.
“This report shares several lessons. It asks landlords to reflect on the appropriate complaints model for their organisation. The code is largely principle-based, and several models would be compatible with it.
“But it is reasonable to conclude that a fully decentralised complaints model poses risks for landlords and a barrier to actioning learning.”
He said that given complaints remain high and often escalate to later stages, “focus is needed on making the most of Stage 2”.
“The code allows for double the time to handle, but too often the review is inadequate,” Mr Blakeway said.
“Upskilling those handling Stage 2 complaints, using the right information to make fair, non-defensive decisions and ensuring commitments are completed are important steps to make this part of the process more robust.”
He added that there is “room for improvement” but overall, “complaint-handling across social housing has transformed since the introduction of the code”.
“This reflects a commitment shown by most landlords to embedding a positive complaints culture,” he said.
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