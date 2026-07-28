Only four in 10 landlords fully compliant with gas safety checks, early report on TSMs reveals

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Only four in 10 English social landlords carried out all the gas checks they were supposed to in the last financial year, according to a new survey by Housemark.
Just 42% of the 223 providers that gave their latest tenant satisfaction measures (TSM) data to the consultancy said they achieved 100% compliance with gas inspections – a drop of 15 percentage points on the year before.
In feedback sessions on the result, landlords blamed ‘no access’ issues for the non-compliance rates, as well as delays to injunctions granting legal access to tenants’ homes.
It comes as the sector seeks a stronger legal route to force access to tenants’ homes for essential safety inspections and works if entry is repeatedly refused.
This would be done through an amendment to the Social Housing Bill, which was put forward in the Lords in June. If agreed, it will allow landlords access to homes within three months through a request process instead of waiting to take the matter to court.
The National Housing Federation (NHF) has pointed out that the current route, which relies on the court’s permission, has led to “inconsistent outcomes”.
Last week, however, saw a senior judge rule that landlords can be granted forced access by district judges in county court under certain circumstances.
While this does not set a formal legal precedent that courts must follow as a rule, others have argued it could be persuasive in future cases and hailed it as a “major win” for the sector.
Landlords in both the private and social housing sector are legally required to carry out gas servicing at their properties every year.
Earlier this year, Inside Housing looked in depth at the reasons behind the thousands of missed gas safety checks revealed by the 2024-25 TSMs – read it here.
The Housemark report also revealed the sector is doing significantly better on other building safety areas that do not depend as much on access to residents’ homes.
While 100% compliance with asbestos and lift safety fell slightly on last year’s results, more than three-quarters of the sector is still achieving this result.
Eight in 10 landlords are fully compliant with fire risk assessments and water safety, and this has increased a small amount on last year, the report showed.
In its commentary, Housemark pointed out that the sector’s compliance with building safety measures is usually at or close to 100% – this was the case with 92% of the 747 pieces of data on building safety it collected for the 2025-26 TSMs.
TSMs are one of the measures of how well landlords are managing their homes, and must be carried out by registered providers with more than 1,000 homes, including both housing associations and councils.
The annual assessment is overseen by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) and is based both on resident feedback gathered by landlords and asset management data.
With the full TSMs due out later this year, the Housemark report is the first glimpse into how the sector has done.
Social landlords managing a combined 2.7 million homes, around two-thirds of the total units in the English social housing sector, submitted their 2025-26 data to the consultancy.
Other early insights from the Housemark report include improvements in repairs and maintenance.
Analysis by the consultancy showed the repairs backlog has fallen by 8% compared to last year, and tenant satisfaction with this service area is on the up.
The measure that saw the biggest rise in satisfaction was time taken to complete repairs, which increased by about four percentage points from 69.4 to 73.2%.
No link was made in the report, but the past year saw landlords face strict legal deadlines to carry out repairs for some types of hazards. The regulations, known as Awaab’s Law, will be extended to further hazards over the next two years.
The picture for other service areas was more mixed.
Housemark found a slight increase in satisfaction rates on complaint handling, and landlords are responding more quickly to problems when they are raised by tenants.
But the overall rate, 37%, is still one of the sector’s lowest-scoring areas and the volume of complaints increased in both complaint stages, including a jump of nearly a third for Stage 2 cases.
Overall satisfaction for renters improved slightly to 74.2%, continuing a trend from last year. However, for London landlords the rate was 64%, and just 48.3% of shared owners were satisfied with their housing provider.
Jonathan Cox, chief data officer at Housemark, said: “These results provide encouraging evidence that investment in homes and core services is starting to translate into improved tenant satisfaction.
“Repairs performance is improving across the sector and we’re beginning to see the link between operational improvements and resident perception.
“However, the results also show that challenges remain. Complaints volumes continue to rise and progress on communication and engagement measures is gradual.
“Landlords should use this data to understand where improvement is needed and take action now to strengthen services and build tenant trust.”
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