Orbit turnover and operating surplus slightly up while completions rise by a fifth

The 47,000-home landlord also increased completions by 21% in 2025-26, building 1,094 new homes, of which 92% were affordable.

Its unaudited results for the year revealed a turnover of £420m, up from £408m, which was driven by increased rent and homes brought into management.

Orbit’s operating surplus rose by 1% year-on-year to £106m, which the landlord said strengthened capacity to invest in improving homes and customer experience.

Its operating margin excluding fixed asset sales was up from 19.7% last year to 22.2%.

The group said this reflected its “firm focus on improving existing homes and balancing external cost pressures”.

Investment in existing homes decreased slightly to £142m, down from £149m in 2024-25.