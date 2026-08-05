Orbit turnover and operating surplus slightly up while completions rise by a fifth

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Orbit’s turnover and surplus were slightly up in the last financial year, while increased repair volumes contributed to a “challenging operating environment”.
The 47,000-home landlord also increased completions by 21% in 2025-26, building 1,094 new homes, of which 92% were affordable.
Its unaudited results for the year revealed a turnover of £420m, up from £408m, which was driven by increased rent and homes brought into management.
Orbit’s operating surplus rose by 1% year-on-year to £106m, which the landlord said strengthened capacity to invest in improving homes and customer experience.
Its operating margin excluding fixed asset sales was up from 19.7% last year to 22.2%.
The group said this reflected its “firm focus on improving existing homes and balancing external cost pressures”.
Investment in existing homes decreased slightly to £142m, down from £149m in 2024-25.
“The group’s operating costs reduced marginally compared to [the] prior year, but its operating environment remained challenging, with increased repair volumes and costs as it continued its commitment to invest in its homes and put customer needs first,” the update said.
Turnover from property sales remained broadly stable in the last financial year at £99m, which Orbit said was driven primarily by “a resilient shared ownership market”.
According to Inside Housing’s Biggest Builders 2026 list, on which Orbit ranked in 13th place, low-cost ownership homes made up 45% of total completions.
During the last financial year, Orbit also increased its development and regeneration commitment to 7,000 by 2030, up from 5,700, with the aim of 60% of new homes to be direct build.
Orbit’s EBITDA MRI was 92.1%, up from 66.2% in the previous year, according to the trading update.
The group’s revenue reserves increased by 4.5% to £1.05bn, which it said provides the “ongoing financial strength to deliver its 2030 strategy”.
Orbit also said it continued the rollout of its ‘everyday excellence’ transformation programme during 2025-26, including the launch of a new neighbourhood-based operating model and the first phase of a new customer relationship management platform.
Jonathan Wallbank, Orbit’s finance director, said the results reflect the landlord’s “ongoing commitment to maintaining a financially strong and sustainable organisation while delivering value for money for customers”.
He said: “Despite a challenging operating environment, we’ve maintained a robust financial position, increased our reserves and maintained robust liquidity. This provides the capacity and confidence to continue investing in existing and new homes, our services and our communities as we deliver our 2030 strategy.”
Phil Andrew, Orbit’s chief executive, said 2025-26 was a “strong year both from a customer excellence and financial perspective”.
He said: “We’re progressing well against what we set out to achieve and importantly, are seeing strong improvements in our customer satisfaction.
“We recognise that we’re only halfway through our transformation journey but are committed to maintaining our focus and pace to ensure we stay true to our course in achieving our ambition to offer among the best customer experience of any housing association in the country.”
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