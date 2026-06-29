Organisational stretch can ‘undermine’ benefits of mergers, ombudsman warns

Following the publication of the watchdog’s new insight report, Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, said it is “inevitable” the sector will consolidate, but it must also have a “relentless focus on service delivery” during changes.

The latest insight piece focused on lessons learned from further investigation reports, looking at the root causes of service failures across social housing.

It revealed three overarching areas that landlords should focus on: changes after mergers, culture and behaviours, and transparency.

Mr Blakeway said that changes – “whether local authorities reorganising their services, housing associations combining, or a landlord adopting a new operating model – will create organisational stretch”.

“This stretch can undermine, at least in the short term, benefits which can be realised through greater capacity or new systems in the eyes of residents, unless there is a relentless focus on service delivery,” he said.