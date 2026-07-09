Overheating in buildings being remediated poses ‘serious risk to health’, new letter warns

It was sent to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) and a number of major trade bodies representing social housing, house builders and property managers. Homes England and the Building Safety Regulator were also asked for a response.

The letter comes after new research by the National Housing Federation and the Chartered Institute of Housing last month that found one in six babies in England are living in overheated homes .

They wrote in the letter: “We are extremely concerned that this presents a serious risk to health and, potentially, to life.”

The letter was sent by End Our Cladding Scandal (EOCS), The Shared Owners’ Network and the Non-Qualifying Leaseholders campaign group, and argued that there is a serious public health and safety concern requiring immediate action.

The groups are concerned that due to the period of extreme heat forecast, there is a gap in public health guidance that leaves residents, including families with babies and young children, older people, disabled people and those with underlying health conditions, at increased risk of overheating.

The letter highlights where the Remediation Code of Practice recognises how remediation work can significantly affect the lives of those living in the building.

The code is currently explicit on requiring “reasonable steps” to be taken to avoid reducing ventilation wherever possible, and the guidance states that those responsible should consider how to ensure residents are not denied access to areas such as balconies for any longer than strictly necessary.

The letter adds: “However, alongside our ongoing concerns about the inconsistent approaches on the ground and the lack of oversight – particularly at buildings in the Developer Remediation Contract cohort – we are very worried that there is no plain English guidance to address the distinct issue of dangerously hot living conditions at buildings undergoing remediation.

“Where window opening restrictions and/or restrictions on balcony access are in place during remediation, this clearly affects the ambient temperature inside people’s homes.

“While these measures may have been introduced to address one safety risk, they are creating another immediate health risk by preventing residents from adequately ventilating their homes.

“Existing heat-health advice recommends opening windows overnight and increasing ventilation, but for many residents this is simply not possible.

“We have been unable to find any public information on the department’s website or the NHS website that addresses the circumstances of residents living under restrictions put in place during remediation.”

The leasehold groups are calling on MHCLG to issue bespoke guidance for residents whose homes are subject to window opening or balcony access restrictions, and for responsible persons and relevant authorities to make necessary changes to protect life under the circumstances.

This guidance must be communicated immediately to building owners, managing agents, developers, contractors, registered providers and all others responsible for impacted buildings or residents’ safety, with instructions to share it directly with residents and ensure it is implemented.