Overheating in buildings being remediated poses ‘serious risk to health’, new letter warns

Leasehold groups have called for urgent guidance on ventilation in properties being remediated.
The groups are concerned that due to the period of extreme heat forecast, there is a gap in public health guidance that leaves residents, including families with babies and young children, older people, disabled people and those with underlying health conditions, at increased risk of overheating.
The letter was sent by End Our Cladding Scandal (EOCS), The Shared Owners’ Network and the Non-Qualifying Leaseholders campaign group, and argued that there is a serious public health and safety concern requiring immediate action.
They wrote in the letter: “We are extremely concerned that this presents a serious risk to health and, potentially, to life.”
The letter comes after new research by the National Housing Federation and the Chartered Institute of Housing last month that found one in six babies in England are living in overheated homes.
It was sent to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) and a number of major trade bodies representing social housing, house builders and property managers. Homes England and the Building Safety Regulator were also asked for a response.
The letter highlights where the Remediation Code of Practice recognises how remediation work can significantly affect the lives of those living in the building.
The code is currently explicit on requiring “reasonable steps” to be taken to avoid reducing ventilation wherever possible, and the guidance states that those responsible should consider how to ensure residents are not denied access to areas such as balconies for any longer than strictly necessary.
The letter adds: “However, alongside our ongoing concerns about the inconsistent approaches on the ground and the lack of oversight – particularly at buildings in the Developer Remediation Contract cohort – we are very worried that there is no plain English guidance to address the distinct issue of dangerously hot living conditions at buildings undergoing remediation.
“Where window opening restrictions and/or restrictions on balcony access are in place during remediation, this clearly affects the ambient temperature inside people’s homes.
“While these measures may have been introduced to address one safety risk, they are creating another immediate health risk by preventing residents from adequately ventilating their homes.
“Existing heat-health advice recommends opening windows overnight and increasing ventilation, but for many residents this is simply not possible.
“We have been unable to find any public information on the department’s website or the NHS website that addresses the circumstances of residents living under restrictions put in place during remediation.”
The leasehold groups are calling on MHCLG to issue bespoke guidance for residents whose homes are subject to window opening or balcony access restrictions, and for responsible persons and relevant authorities to make necessary changes to protect life under the circumstances.
This guidance must be communicated immediately to building owners, managing agents, developers, contractors, registered providers and all others responsible for impacted buildings or residents’ safety, with instructions to share it directly with residents and ensure it is implemented.
The groups believe work is needed with the relevant public health bodies to ensure heat-health advice reflects the circumstances of residents living under these restrictions, and have urged the chief medical officer for England to issue public health advice on protecting residents who are unable to ventilate their homes because of building safety restrictions.
An MHCLG spokesperson said: “Those responsible for delivering remediation, including developers, must take all necessary steps to support residents during periods of extreme heat.
“We have written to developers to ask them to urgently review their current arrangements and confirm with us what action they are taking during the heat.”
Rhys Moore, executive director of public impact at the NHF, said: “The safety and well-being of residents is our members’ top priority.
“Remediation works are vital to making buildings safe, at the same time we recognise the concerns raised about the impact they can have on residents during periods of extreme heat.
“We are in contact with our members regarding this issue, particularly those with the largest remediation programmes, and will work with them alongside the government and other stakeholders to explore potential mitigations.”
Jaclyn Mangaroo, chief communications officer at The Property Institute (TPI), said: “TPI welcomes the attention EOCS has drawn to the impact remediation works can have on residents during current and forecast periods of extreme heat and the call for greater vigilance as remediation projects continue.
“Making buildings safe should not come at the expense of residents’ immediate well-being, and the two must be managed together. Many residents are living in buildings where remediation measures can affect ventilation, access to balconies and the ability to keep their homes and themselves cool.
“It is therefore important that everyone involved in remediation projects, including developers, contractors, building owners and managing agents, take a proactive approach to identifying risks, communicating clearly with residents and responding quickly to concerns.
“Property managers are typically the first point of contact for residents, and they can play a role: flagging concerns to building owners and contractors, pushing for practical adjustments or protective measures where works are making conditions harder to bear, and keeping communication with residents clear and responsive.”
Under the latest Future Homes Standard, overheating regulations, introduced as ‘Part O’ in 2021, are not being revised but will undergo a further technical review.
Sector figures have pointed out how evidence suggests homes built to this standard are still at risk of overheating, citing an earlier policy briefing last year that highlighted the need for stronger standards and enforcement as the climate crisis drives temperatures up.
In May, Inside Housing looked at the steps social landlords are taking to address the risk of overheating homes, after the UK recorded its hottest summer on record last year, and could top that in 2026.
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