Peabody installs ‘air conditioning last’ on new build homes in favour of other cooling methods

Asked if it needs to be made easier to install air conditioning, Mr Stronge said: “Our view is no, not necessarily. What we’re looking at at the moment in the design and construction of our new build homes is a hierarchy that effectively puts air conditioning last, and seeks to minimise and mitigate overheating in various passive ways first, before you go straight to air conditioning as the solution.”

Mr Stronge made the comments as he addressed the London Assembly’s Planning and Regeneration Committee on Wednesday 10 June. The discussion revolved around whether London’s homes are ready for a heatwave.

David Stronge, design director at Peabody, said the G15 landlord was prioritising high airtightness and natural ventilation over air conditioning in its new developments to reduce energy costs for residents.

As an example of successful passive cooling, Mr Stronge raised the redevelopment of the old BBC television centre in White City, west London, which Peabody worked on with developer Stanhope.

Peabody owns two affordable housing blocks in the development, which are fitted with roller shutters on the outside of the building.

“Six or seven years ago we did the whole lifecycle analysis of air conditioning, or trim cooling, or passive measures with external shutters,” he said.

“We found that the winner, hands-down, was the passive measures, both from a construction [perspective] – not putting as much kit into the building – but also on the whole lifecycle and cost to residents perspective, which obviously was high on Peabody’s priority.”

He said the Greater London Authority’s planning guidance should incentivise builders to adopt passive cooling measures first before “jumping straight to the mechanical and air con solution”.

Also giving evidence to the committee was Anastasia Mylona, technical director at the Chartered Institution of Building Service Engineers. She agreed with Mr Stronge’s assessment.

“Passive measures first, but we should also be looking at alternatives to air conditioning,” she said. “Once you have put air conditioning everywhere, then you… make it much more difficult for those without air conditioning to survive the city.”