Peabody’s surplus more than doubles while completions jump

In unaudited results for the year ending 31 March 2026, the G15 landlord reported that its net surplus rose from £50m to £107m.

Its surplus from disposals and staircasing increased by 87% to £127m, although it did not provide a breakdown between the two.

“This was helped by our regular process of reviewing properties when they become empty and a targeted shared ownership marketing campaign,” Peabody said.

The Regulator of Social Housing’s recent sector-wide survey data showed that fixed asset sales jumped 45% in 2025-26 as providers looked to boost their cash positions and rationalise stock.

Peabody’s turnover was £1.1bn, up 5.8% on the previous financial year.

The 108,000-home group’s operating margin after impairments and provisions, excluding sales, was 14%.