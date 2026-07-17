Plaid Cymru promises continued investment in new social homes despite failure to pass Senedd Budget

Following a debate on Monday, Plaid Cymru’s minority government failed to pass its Supplementary Budget for 2026-27.

The Budget, put forward last month, had included a £20m increase to capital funding under the Welsh Social Housing Grant in a bid to build over 100 new homes for social rent.

Plaid, which has 43 seats in the Senedd, lost the vote to pass the Budget by 49 votes to 44.

Labour refused to support the changes in a dispute over funding for additional learning needs (ALN), claiming Plaid’s offer of £40m “is a bad deal”.

Huw Thomas, Labour’s finance spokesperson, pointed to the fact that two teaching unions – the National Association of Head Teachers and the Association of School and College Leaders – had entered into formal dispute with the government over pay and ALN funding.