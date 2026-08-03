Platform says revised SAHP bid will reduce delivery over next few years

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One of the sector’s biggest builders says it will complete fewer homes over the next few years because it has had to change its bid for government grant funding.
Platform Housing Group, which owns nearly 50,000 homes and completed 1,380 last year, confirmed that Homes England had asked it to revise its application for its share of the new Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP).
The Midlands provider is targeting building 8,000 homes by 2031, the fifth-biggest housing pipeline in the sector, according to Inside Housing’s Biggest Builders survey.
But in May, just a month after the deadline to bid for SAHP strategic partnership cash closed, the government’s housing and regeneration agency asked landlords to reduce their bids because the fund had been oversubscribed.
This led the National Housing Federation to warn that six in 10 housing associations were cutting or delaying their housebuilding plans as a result of the re-profiling exercise, and that starts could decline by nearly a quarter overall.
In its annual report released yesterday, Platform said the re-profiling announcement will “impact the pace at which [we] can deliver new housing”.
Elsewhere in the report, it added: “We have submitted a bid for the new Social and Affordable Homes Programme (2026-36) to secure part of the £27.3bn available, albeit we have had to revise this bid on the request of Homes England.
“Our revised bid will re-profile our grant allocation and reduce delivery accordingly over the coming years.”
Platform did not comment further after Inside Housing asked for more details, including whether the number of homes it is planning to build has been cut or simply pushed back to later years.
A spokesperson for Homes England told us it does not comment on individual bids.
They added: “The Social and Affordable Homes Programme is designed to bring forward a strong pipeline of homes that meets the government’s ambitions and we continue to see bold and ambitious proposals from partners across the country.
“The overall funding envelope and its profile across the programme are set by government and we are working closely with partners to align delivery to that framework.
“Within this, there remains significant opportunity in the programme and we are keen to work with partners to maximise delivery and bring forward as many high‑quality affordable homes as possible.”
On Friday, a coalition of eight sector groups called on prime minister Andy Burnham to confirm providers’ SAHP bids and provide a top-up in funding which they say would unlock an extra 17,000 homes outside London.
Platform’s annual report noted that it had exceeded targets set by Homes England for starts and completions last year. The landlord also secured a further grant of £60m within the year from the agency to deliver more than 600 homes.
On finances, the report showed that these were broadly similar to the landlord’s unaudited figures which were shared with the stock market in May.
Turnover grew by just under 3%, to £374.5m, operating surplus declined by 11% to £87.8m and the landlord’s EBITDA MRI interest cover fell by 20 percentage points to 149%.
Platform’s social housing letting margin also fell slightly below its ‘golden rule’ of 30%, as had been trailed in the May update.
The housing association said operating surpluses and margins had fallen because of investment to improve its homes, the cost of revenue maintenance and some one-off expenses.
On repairs, the landlord said more work had been carried out by contractors due to a need to clear a backlog; Awaab’s Law had added extra expenses; and damp and mould costs were high, although there were signs that case numbers were starting to plateau.
Platform said its financial position “remains robust”, with A+ ratings from two credit rating agencies, strong liquidity due to a £250m bond released in the year and a £100m revolving credit facility.
It said the movement in its interest cover was down to a rise in planned and revenue maintenance costs and higher interest costs due to financing activities.
Kevin Bolt, interim chief executive of Platform, said the landlord will publish a new strategy this autumn that will focus on investing further in homes and repairs services and build on a “localities” approach to services.
He said: “Housing associations are long-term businesses and Platform’s 2025-26 performance reflects the organisation’s embedded strategies, whilst showing resilience in the face of an evolving regulatory environment and uncertain economic conditions.
“Whilst operating margins have come under pressure, it has continued to deliver for its current and future customers whilst ensuring it is continuing to invest for the future.”
Emma Palmer will take over from Mr Bolt as chief executive of Platform in September, as the permanent replacement for former boss Elizabeth Froude.
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