Platform says revised SAHP bid will reduce delivery over next few years

One of the sector’s biggest builders says it will complete fewer homes over the next few years because it has had to change its bid for government grant funding #UKhousing

In its annual report released yesterday, Platform said the re-profiling announcement will “impact the pace at which [we] can deliver new housing”.

This led the National Housing Federation to warn that six in 10 housing associations were cutting or delaying their housebuilding plans as a result of the re-profiling exercise, and that starts could decline by nearly a quarter overall.

But in May, just a month after the deadline to bid for SAHP strategic partnership cash closed, the government’s housing and regeneration agency asked landlords to reduce their bids because the fund had been oversubscribed.

The Midlands provider is targeting building 8,000 homes by 2031, the fifth-biggest housing pipeline in the sector, according to Inside Housing’s Biggest Builders survey .

Platform Housing Group, which owns nearly 50,000 homes and completed 1,380 last year , confirmed that Homes England had asked it to revise its application for its share of the new Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP).

Elsewhere in the report, it added: “We have submitted a bid for the new Social and Affordable Homes Programme (2026-36) to secure part of the £27.3bn available, albeit we have had to revise this bid on the request of Homes England.

“Our revised bid will re-profile our grant allocation and reduce delivery accordingly over the coming years.”

Platform did not comment further after Inside Housing asked for more details, including whether the number of homes it is planning to build has been cut or simply pushed back to later years.

A spokesperson for Homes England told us it does not comment on individual bids.

They added: “The Social and Affordable Homes Programme is designed to bring forward a strong pipeline of homes that meets the government’s ambitions and we continue to see bold and ambitious proposals from partners across the country.

“The overall funding envelope and its profile across the programme are set by government and we are working closely with partners to align delivery to that framework.

“Within this, there remains significant opportunity in the programme and we are keen to work with partners to maximise delivery and bring forward as many high‑quality affordable homes as possible.”

On Friday, a coalition of eight sector groups called on prime minister Andy Burnham to confirm providers’ SAHP bids and provide a top-up in funding which they say would unlock an extra 17,000 homes outside London.

Platform’s annual report noted that it had exceeded targets set by Homes England for starts and completions last year. The landlord also secured a further grant of £60m within the year from the agency to deliver more than 600 homes.