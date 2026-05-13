Product manufacturers targeted in Remediation Bill as government highlights ‘longstanding gaps’ in King’s Speech

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Construction product manufacturers will be made to pay towards fixing unsafe cladding as part of a bill to speed up remediation work, the government has pledged.
In his address to ministers today (13 May), King Charles confirmed the long-awaited Remediation Bill will be brought in this parliamentary session.
The legislation will aim to fix “longstanding gaps” in the law so that those who have paid for cladding work on buildings can chase product manufacturers for some of the cost, according to documents published after the speech.
Regulators will get powers to compel action and a legal duty to remediate will be introduced, with criminal prosecution for delays.
The bill will also set out in law how external wall assessments are carried out, ensuring a consistent approach to remediation work.
The government confirmed other changes in the bill last year, in a package of policies to accelerate remediation.
These include a ‘backstop’ route allowing a third party, such as Homes England, to fix cladding in cases where nobody has taken responsibility for remediating a block.
The government will also create a national database to find medium-rise buildings (11-18 metres) that need cladding remediation work.
While not confirmed today, the legislation is expected to bring in deadlines of 2029 and 2031 for landlords to fix unsafe cladding on blocks above 18 metres and 11 metres respectively.
Most of the bill’s measures will apply just to England, though some aspects will also cover Wales.
Lord Roe, chair of the Building Safety Regulator and a Labour peer, said it will “give us additional tools we need to compel reluctant landlords to take action to remediate their buildings and remove unsafe cladding, or face severe sanctions”.
Jonathan Smith, London Fire Brigade commissioner, said: “We welcome this announcement and the continued progress toward legislation that will help address fire safety risks in high-rise residential buildings.”
A spokesperson for campaign group End Our Cladding Scandal said: “We remain concerned that current proposals will do little to make a difference any time soon, and will not meet Labour’s manifesto commitments on building safety.
“We are continuing to push Labour to take control of remediation at all buildings and address the range of issues and gaps, such as non-cladding defects, non-qualifying leaseholders, subjective risk assessments, buildings insurance, shared ownership and much more.”
Others were also critical of the government’s plan to speed up cladding removal last year, pointing out a lack of attention to non-cladding safety defects which can push up costs, as well as concern over the capacity of regulators and contractors.
News that the bill will be brought forward comes weeks before the ninth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people.
The tragedy exposed the danger of unsafe cladding on high-rise blocks, but work to remediate buildings has been slow.
As of March, one in seven social housing blocks that need remediation are due to start work at an unknown date, or at a date more than 10 years in the future.
Out of the 4,300 buildings in England found to need their cladding fixed, work has only been completed on around a third.
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