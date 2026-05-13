Product manufacturers targeted in Remediation Bill as government highlights ‘longstanding gaps’ in King’s Speech

In his address to ministers today (13 May), King Charles confirmed the long-awaited Remediation Bill will be brought in this parliamentary session.

The legislation will aim to fix “longstanding gaps” in the law so that those who have paid for cladding work on buildings can chase product manufacturers for some of the cost, according to documents published after the speech.

Regulators will get powers to compel action and a legal duty to remediate will be introduced, with criminal prosecution for delays.

The bill will also set out in law how external wall assessments are carried out, ensuring a consistent approach to remediation work.