Rayner rules out rent controls and confirms commitment to 1.5 million homes target

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Housing secretary Angela Rayner has ruled out rent controls and reaffirmed her commitment to the 1.5 million homes target since returning to government last week.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Friday 24 July, Ms Rayner said the government will not be looking at rent controls, arguing that the government’s new legislation to protect rents is a “better way of stabilising the market”.
Prime minister Andy Burnham asked Ms Rayner to return to her previous position of secretary of state at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government last week.
She resigned in September 2025 after admitting she had not paid enough stamp duty land tax on a property in Hove.
When asked whether the government is considering rent controls, Ms Rayner suggested that rent control policies in other areas of the UK had failed.
“That is not something that we’re looking to do because we’ve seen what’s happened in areas like Scotland – it hasn’t necessarily brought rents down, we see it as actually it’s an aspiration, that people say, ‘Well that’s… the floor’, rather than doing the work to bring rents down,” Ms Rayner told BBC Breakfast.
The Scottish government introduced temporary rent controls via emergency legislation in 2022, but these expired last year.
New legislation in Scotland will allow councils to designate long-term rent control areas from 2027.
Ms Rayner said the Renters’ Rights Act – which came into force across England in May – is “actually having an impact on the market which is more favourable to renters”.
This legislation bans bidding wars and allows tenants to challenge unreasonable rent hikes.
The housing secretary recognised that in 2023, when he was mayor of Greater Manchester, Mr Burnham had signed an open letter to the government calling for a private rent freeze during the cost of living crisis.
Ms Rayner said he called for this “because there was a significant crisis in the rental market” and that between then and now, the government has implemented legislation to protect renters.
“What Andy’s also said, and he said alongside that, which is absolutely right, is the demand is significant and council housing is what we desperately need in this country and that we’re focused on, is having more homes because people are waiting for homes, and that’s having an impact on the private rental market as well,” Ms Rayner added.
The Green Party has backed rent controls, with leader Zack Polanski arguing that “failing to take action on spiralling rents… would be both an economic disaster and moral failure”.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4 over the weekend, Ms Rayner also ruled out scrapping the government’s flagship pledge to build 1.5 million new homes over this parliament.
When asked whether she plans to drop the target, she said: “It’s certainly got more challenging and we’ve seen things like construction costs go up etc which has had a real negative impact on that. But I’m not dropping it.”
The housing secretary continued: “It’s like me saying I’m going to run the London Marathon in under five hours. That would be a real challenge for me, but I’d do it.
“I am straight talking. 1.5 million homes is a difficult target. It was when I made the target, but I’m going to keep the target and I’m not going to be defeated.
“And the one thing I will say is that people have underestimated me all my life. And if you tell me that I can’t do something, I’ll go hell-bent to get it done.”
Research published by the Chartered Institute of Housing last year estimated that the government will miss its housing target by around 25%.
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