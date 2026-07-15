Reed tells MPs housing strategy and SAHP bids need to be reviewed by new prime minister

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Housing secretary Steve Reed has told MPs that the long-awaited housing strategy will be published at the “very beginning of September” to allow a new administration to sign it off.
Mr Reed also said that an announcement on strategic partnership allocations under the Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP) will be made by a new administration, led by incoming prime minister Andy Burnham.
During an evidence session of the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee, Mr Reed was pressed to confirm when his department will set out its long-term housing strategy, following months of delay.
The housing secretary told the HCLG committee in November last year that the strategy might be delayed until after Christmas, but that he hoped to publish before the end of January.
Yesterday (Tuesday 14 July), Mr Reed said: “It is just about ready. I signed off what I assume was the final draft very recently but, because of other circumstances, we have not been able to get it out.
“I fully anticipate that it will be available at the very, very beginning of September.”
When asked whether there is still a need for a long-term housing strategy, he said it will be “helpful to have everything pulled together in a single document”.
He apologised that the government has not yet been able to publish it, and added that “it is right that an incoming prime minister should get a chance to give it the once-over”.
On SAHP strategic partner bids, the housing secretary said the government wants “to confirm those as quickly as possible”.
The bidding process closed in April, but confirmation of strategic partnerships has been delayed due to a request from Homes England and the Greater London Authority for providers to re-profile their bids.
This was down to the oversubscription of both programmes, with bidders asked to think about their grant drawdown in the early years of delivery.
During the HCLG Committee session, Will Garton, delegated permanent secretary at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, said: “We want to talk the new administration through the choices they make before decisions are made on the £39bn Social and Affordable Homes Programme.”
When pressed to confirm whether bids have been put on hold, Mr Reed added: “It would be for the new administration to take that decision, but there is no need for any delay in housebuilding getting going. That is the key point.”
The housing secretary also shared some details of his plans for a ‘national house builder’ with the committee.
He said: “We’re currently taking advice on it. So the idea is how do you try and smooth out the peaks and troughs in a sector, which when you get a deep trough, which we’ve had recently, because of the instances overseas… it then makes it very difficult to come out of it because we lack the skills, for instance, we lack the investment to make it move quickly.
“If you had a national house builder, you can move that system and make housebuilding happen faster, and stimulate the private sector, which is always going to be the main volume builder based on a model that we’ve had in this country for recent decades. So we’re looking at all the options around that.”
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