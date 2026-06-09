Regulator unveils plans to ‘future-proof’ economic standards amid sector ‘tensions’

In a new 40-page document, published today, the agency has laid out its initial thinking on how it might alter its regulation of landlords.

Explaining the move, the RSH said its approach has to change as the sector is “likely to remain under significant financial pressure over the next five to 10 years”.

It added that “future-proofing” its economic regulation will reduce the “likelihood of financial failure” in the sector.

It is also around a decade since the last review, while the sector has grown in “scale and complexity”, the regulator said.

Jonathan Walters, the RSH’s chief executive, said: “Our focus is simple: a more efficient, financially resilient social housing sector – and a modern regulator that drives it.”

The changes are expected to be enacted in April 2028 after a formal consultation next year.