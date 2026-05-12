Regulators may face trade-offs between standards and growth, Lords report warns

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Regulators may have to make trade-offs between maintaining standards and supporting growth under the government’s drive to boost building, a House of Lords committee has warned.
The warning comes after housing secretary Steve Reed asked the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) to consider how the regulatory system could do more to support the delivery of social and affordable homes.
In a report published today, the Lords Industry and Regulators Committee said there were “likely to be cases where giving economic growth a greater priority will lead regulators to make trade-offs with their other responsibilities, such as consumer, competition or environmental protections”.
Although not specifically targeting housing, its findings could have implications for the RSH, as it has overseen the tougher consumer standards regime since 2023, while simultaneously wooing investment and promoting housebuilding.
Mr Reed wrote to Bernadette Conroy, chair of the RSH, and Jonathan Walters, its new chief executive officer, asking them to “actively consider what more the regulatory system can do” to “better reflect the importance of new supply” and support increased investment, while continuing to “hold providers to account for delivering high-quality and safe homes and services”.
However, the Lords committee argued that ministers should provide regulators with a “clearer picture” of what this means in practice.
They wrote: “It is unclear what supporting growth means for individual regulators, who hold a variety of responsibilities in different areas or sectors of the economy.”
For social housing, this could raise questions about whether ministers want the RSH simply to enable more development, or whether they expect it to tolerate more risk from providers in order to unlock new homes.
The RSH’s consumer regulation regime came into force in April 2024, putting greater scrutiny on housing quality, safety, transparency, tenant engagement and landlord accountability.
It comes at a time when the sector is under pressure to build more homes while managing building safety and net zero costs, repairs backlogs, and higher borrowing costs.
The Lords committee argued that when “done well, regulation can boost consumer confidence and provide certainty for businesses to invest and innovate... done badly, regulation can create uncertainty and lead to unnecessary costs and delays”.
The committee also warned that the government had not been clear enough about the level of risk it wanted regulators to accept in pursuit of growth.
“It is not clear whether the government wants regulators to allow greater risks to be borne by consumers and businesses, or merely to be more open-minded about new innovations,” the report said.
“Decisions on what risks should be borne and by whom are fundamentally political and should be decided by the government.”
A stronger focus on new supply could affect how the RSH approaches providers’ borrowing, development exposure, investment partnerships, mergers and risk appetite.
But any move to support development would sit alongside the regulator’s role in protecting tenants, monitoring financial viability and ensuring landlords meet consumer standards.
The Lords committee said regulators are often risk-averse because they have primary duties around safety or consumer protection, and are “more likely to be blamed for failures than celebrated for supporting investment or innovation”.
It said the government’s suggestion that growth should be a higher priority was “not sufficient”, and called for strategic guidance for regulators whose work affects economic growth.
This guidance, it said, should set out how “political and distributional trade-offs and conflicts between objectives should be prioritised”.
The RSH is expected to review its economic standards and broader regulatory principles in the coming months.
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