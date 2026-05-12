Regulators may face trade-offs between standards and growth, Lords report warns

Although not specifically targeting housing, its findings could have implications for the RSH, as it has overseen the tougher consumer standards regime since 2023, while simultaneously wooing investment and promoting housebuilding.

In a report published today, the Lords Industry and Regulators Committee said there were “likely to be cases where giving economic growth a greater priority will lead regulators to make trade-offs with their other responsibilities, such as consumer, competition or environmental protections”.

The warning comes after housing secretary Steve Reed asked the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) to consider how the regulatory system could do more to support the delivery of social and affordable homes.

Mr Reed wrote to Bernadette Conroy, chair of the RSH, and Jonathan Walters, its new chief executive officer, asking them to “actively consider what more the regulatory system can do” to “better reflect the importance of new supply” and support increased investment, while continuing to “hold providers to account for delivering high-quality and safe homes and services”.

However, the Lords committee argued that ministers should provide regulators with a “clearer picture” of what this means in practice.

They wrote: “It is unclear what supporting growth means for individual regulators, who hold a variety of responsibilities in different areas or sectors of the economy.”

For social housing, this could raise questions about whether ministers want the RSH simply to enable more development, or whether they expect it to tolerate more risk from providers in order to unlock new homes.

The RSH’s consumer regulation regime came into force in April 2024, putting greater scrutiny on housing quality, safety, transparency, tenant engagement and landlord accountability.

It comes at a time when the sector is under pressure to build more homes while managing building safety and net zero costs, repairs backlogs, and higher borrowing costs.