Resident granted judicial review over council’s decision to close walk-in homelessness service

A Croydon resident has been granted a judicial review after their local council closed a walk-in homelessness support service.
A High Court judge found insufficient evidence of signposting by Croydon Council for those who are digitally excluded after it moved to an appointment-only system for offering housing support.
The council decided to close its homelessness service at Bernard Weatherill House, known as Access Croydon, in March last year and to move to an appointment-only system for services to “help manage rising demand” while “continuing to meet” its legal duties.
Inside Croydon broke the news that the council’s then chief executive had made the decision, which did not go before cabinet.
However, the judge found that a “decision of this kind, which was to make a significant change to the way in which people could access public services” was arguably beyond what was conceived as an “operational decision”.
At the hearing on 7 July at the Royal Courts of Justice, the claimant’s representatives, instructed by the Public Interest Law Centre, argued that the council’s decision had seriously disadvantaged people who are digitally excluded or unable to use online services.
The claimant also argued that closing the walk-in service amounted to “unlawful gatekeeping” of homelessness assistance, and discriminated against vulnerable individuals who cannot access digital-only services, or who require urgent assistance that the current system fails to accommodate.
The council said anyone struggling to access the homelessness services could seek assistance from their local library.
However, the judge questioned whether there was adequate signposting to the library after people were turned away from Access Croydon, creating a “practical barrier” to them accessing homelessness assistance.
He also said it was not clear to him “that library staff were provided with training that enables them to provide assistance to those struggling with online forms”.
Croydon argued that those seeking assistance could also call the council. However, the judge said he had “not been shown any evidence that this facility is publicised at the Access Croydon site” and there was evidence of lengthy waiting times on the phone lines.
The judge held that a claim based on a breach of the Housing Act 1988 to provide homelessness assistance, and a breach of the Human Rights Act 1998 and Equality Act 2010 should be heard.
Alexandra Goldenberg, the solicitor representing the client, said: “In the middle of a housing crisis, Croydon Council has closed their walk-in services.
“These barriers risk creating discriminatory access to homelessness services, leaving many vulnerable people unable to obtain the support which they so desperately need and to which they are legally entitled.
“This is not an isolated case, as only three London councils now provide this level of access, which makes the outcome of this case even more significant.”
An Inside Housing investigation in 2024 found that as councils were dropping their walk-in services, some were not putting in adequate measures to support people who cannot use digital or phone services.
An investigation the following year by King’s College London found that only three of London’s 33 boroughs continued to offer face-to-face drop-in services for people experiencing homelessness.
A spokesperson for Croydon Council said: “We moved to an appointment-only system for housing support in March last year.
“Like many other London councils, we made this change to help manage rising demand, whilst continuing to meet our legal duty to support those who approach the council for advice about homelessness.
“The changes made do not prevent residents from accessing services. Housing applications continue to be progressed successfully, and face to-face assessments remain a feature of our service.
“This outcome was concerned with permission to proceed with the judicial review claim. The matter remains to be finally determined.
“Meanwhile, we are proposing to open Cavendish House as a new location for in-person appointments with our housing needs and homelessness service.
“This new space has more private appointment rooms and a larger reception area with a quieter, family-friendly space. The proposal will go to cabinet for approval on 29 July.”
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