Retrofit programme to offer improved loan terms for housing associations

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Lenders have announced an overhaul of loans to help housing associations upgrade their homes.
The Housing Finance Corporation (THFC) is now offering improved terms under its Retrofit Funding Programme, with unsecured loans set to be shortened from 15-17 years to between five and seven years. The requirement to maintain a Liquidity Reserve Fund has also been removed.
THFC and the National Wealth Fund unveiled the programme last year. It offers low-interest loans to social landlords to retrofit homes, with an initial £150m investment provided by pension insurer Rothesay and an aim of expanding the scheme to £250m.
Andrea Jelic, senior director capital markets at THFC, said: “As a specialist finance provider to the affordable housing sector for nearly four decades, we’ve learned that the best structures are shaped by listening and responding to housing associations’ evolving needs.
“Reflecting the feedback we’ve received from our clients, these enhancements make it easier and more cost-effective for them to access capital markets finance for retrofit and decarbonisation.”
The retrofit loans were intended to be used by social housing providers to upgrade homes with features such as low-carbon heating and lighting, insulation, renewable energy sources, improved ventilation and heating controls.
According to the most recent data, around 24% of housing association homes in England have an Energy Performance Certificate rating of below C.
The government has set a target of seeing all rented accommodation brought up to at least a C rating by 2030.
Matthias Barker, policy leader at the National Housing Federation, said: “Government-guaranteed debt products such as this play an important role in enabling housing associations to secure low cost-finance to retrofit their homes.
“Housing associations warmly welcomed the National Wealth Fund-backed products when they were launched last year, and it’s encouraging to see THFC continue to evolve this offer in response to changing funding needs and market conditions.”
THFC declined to confirm the number of loans approved under the scheme so far. It said the “current levels of drawdown of the product are commercially sensitive”.
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