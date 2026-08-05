Retrofit programme to offer improved loan terms for housing associations

According to the most recent data, around 24% of housing association homes in England have an Energy Performance Certificate rating of below C.

The government has set a target of seeing all rented accommodation brought up to at least a C rating by 2030.

Matthias Barker, policy leader at the National Housing Federation, said: “Government-guaranteed debt products such as this play an important role in enabling housing associations to secure low cost-finance to retrofit their homes.

“Housing associations warmly welcomed the National Wealth Fund-backed products when they were launched last year, and it’s encouraging to see THFC continue to evolve this offer in response to changing funding needs and market conditions.”

THFC declined to confirm the number of loans approved under the scheme so far. It said the “current levels of drawdown of the product are commercially sensitive”.