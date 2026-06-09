Right to adequate housing is ‘fundamental’, Welsh housing minister says

Siân Gwenllian told Inside Housing that work has started on legislating for the change and there is a “sense of urgency” to proceedings.

Ms Gwenllian was appointed to cabinet minister for local government, housing and planning role last month after Plaid Cymru won control of the Senedd from Labour and formed a minority government for the first time.

Before the election, the party promised to enshrine a ‘right to adequate housing’ in law in Wales, something long called-for by the Chartered Institute of Housing Cymru.

It said the legal right would provide a “strong foundation” for its response to the housing crisis in Wales and would be “progressively realised” in housing policy covering a range of areas, including homelessness and affordability.