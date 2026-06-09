Right to adequate housing is ‘fundamental’, Welsh housing minister says

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A plan to embed a right to adequate housing into law in Wales is “fundamental” to changing how people think about the topic, the cabinet minister for housing has said.
Siân Gwenllian told Inside Housing that work has started on legislating for the change and there is a “sense of urgency” to proceedings.
Ms Gwenllian was appointed to cabinet minister for local government, housing and planning role last month after Plaid Cymru won control of the Senedd from Labour and formed a minority government for the first time.
Before the election, the party promised to enshrine a ‘right to adequate housing’ in law in Wales, something long called-for by the Chartered Institute of Housing Cymru.
It said the legal right would provide a “strong foundation” for its response to the housing crisis in Wales and would be “progressively realised” in housing policy covering a range of areas, including homelessness and affordability.
Asked by Inside Housing when the legislation would be brought forward, Ms Gwenllian said: “The work has started on this. I think it’s fundamental for shifting the way we think about housing.
“What can be more fundamental than people having the right to a safe, secure, warm – or cool – house, and adequate housing, and bringing up our old stock up to energy efficient standards?”
She cautioned that any new right will take time. “I’m not going to be in a rush to bring this in because we’ve got to get it right and we have to look at the whole area in the round.”
However, she said there is “a sense of urgency as well around it.”
Ms Gwenllian said the administration intends to “ramp up” its work in the area covered by the Warm Homes Plan.
In its campaign, Plaid Cymru pledged to adopt “practical and achievable” energy efficiency standards that would allow housing to be upgraded faster and more cost effectively.
Ms Gwenllian denied that this would involve loosening current net zero policies and said it is about being more pragmatic and flexible in certain circumstances.
The party’s pitch also included a more ambitious target for social housebuilding than the previous Labour administration. Plaid Cymru aims to build 20,000 homes over four years rather than five – a target that Labour failed to reach before the election in May, though it is on track to achieve this by the end of 2026.
Ms Gwenllian admitted that “it is an ambitious target,” but believes it can be achieved by setting up Unnos, a national development body, as well as relying on the current pipeline. The so-called ‘social housing enabler’ aims to accelerate building and will have powers to assemble land, bring in funding and help with planning and procurement, according to the party’s manifesto.
Ms Gwenllian told Inside Housing that the arm’s-length body is “key” to removing long-standing barriers and suggested it would need to be looking at problems and solutions identified by a taskforce led by Labour MS Lee Waters last year.
While its purpose and remit are still up for debate – talks with councils and landlords are planned, and any announcement of timelines would need to follow this – her view is that Unnos is “about being that enabler.”
“It is looking at innovative finance options, it is looking at how we can remove some of the planning barriers and having as well that opportunity for long-term planning which is what the [social landlords] and local authorities are asking for,” she said.
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