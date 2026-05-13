Right to request broadband included in Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill

It will introduce a ban on the use of leasehold for new flats to make commonhold the default tenure for flatted development, and implement a new process for converting to commonhold to make it easier for existing leaseholders.

Each year around 30,000 to 40,000 new flats are delivered across England and Wales, over 99% of which are sold as leasehold.

The bill will cap ground rents at £250 per year, falling to a peppercorn after 40 years. It will abolish the “disproportionate” leasehold forfeiture regime and replace it with a system that strengthens protection for leaseholders, removes the automatic risk of home loss and protects leaseholders’ equity.

The threat of forfeiture is “routinely leveraged” by landlords to ensure compliance, the government said, while as many as 900,000 residential leaseholders in England and Wales pay over £250 a year in ground rent.

The bill will also repeal powers relating to enforcement of maintenance charges (estate rentcharges) and will require notice before pursuing ordinary enforcement on freehold estates, in a bid to protect homeowners.

Martin Boyd, chair of the Leasehold Advisory Service, said: “This is a significant milestone for leaseholders and marks the beginning of the end for the leasehold system as we know it.

“The bill signals a decisive shift away from leasehold as the default form of homeownership. Moving towards commonhold, and making it easier for existing buildings to convert where leaseholders choose to do so, has the potential to give homeowners genuine control, security and long-term certainty over their homes.”

Harry Scoffin, founder of campaign group Free Leaseholders, said: “The Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill announced in today’s King’s Speech is infected with the status quo... A Labour government has walked back its manifesto promise to ‘end’ the feudal leasehold system, instead serving up sham ‘reform’ designed to keep Big Money interests happy.

“Astonishingly, the only new measure appears to be little more than a right for leaseholders to petition at the feet of their freeholder masters for permission to get an internet connection. It is the modern-day equivalent of telling the peasants to eat cake.”

A spokesperson for the Residential Freehold Association said: “The government’s announcement in the King’s Speech that it intends to bring forward legislation to reform the leasehold system and cap ground rents represents a wholly unjustified interference with existing property rights which, if enacted, would seriously damage investor confidence in the UK housing market and send a dangerous and unprecedented signal to the wider institutional investment sector.

“We urge the government to instead prioritise reforms that would deliver meaningful real-world benefits for leaseholders, including regulating managing agents, improving transparency and raising professional standards across the sector.”