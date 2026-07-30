Rough sleeping in Wales reaches five-year high for May as charity calls for action #UKhousing

The statistics, based on local intelligence from councils and aggregated by the government, show that earlier months of this year also recorded higher rates of rough sleeping than the same points in the past two years.

It is a rise of nearly a quarter on the figure 12 months ago and double the number recorded in May 2021, though the latter was likely impacted by extra public funding to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness during the Covid-19 pandemic.

An estimated 162 people slept on the streets across the country in May, the highest level recorded for that month in the last five years for which there is comparative data.

Alongside this, the data showed that fewer people in May were placed in temporary accommodation than at the same point over the past three years, and the same pattern held for children under 16.

There are still more than 10,000 people in Wales living in temporary accommodation and around a quarter are placed in bed and breakfast (B&B) accommodation, making it the most common type used, though almost as many people are staying in council-owned stock.

Just over 2,000 children under 16 are living in temporary accommodation in Wales and around 10% are in B&Bs, making this the fourth most common type of accommodation used for this age group.

The Welsh government passed a law this year that aims to prevent homelessness through changing how homes are allocated, expanding access to support services and giving more responsibilities to public bodies.

However, homelessness charities in the country have called for further action in response to the latest figures.

Andy Burnham pledged to end rough sleeping in his first act as prime minister.

Sian Aldridge, chief executive of homelessness charity The Wallich, said: “To hear a prime minister say that tackling rough sleeping is a priority is pretty incredible. We now need to see action.

“The homelessness figures for Wales demonstrate the reasons why this is needed. We know at The Wallich that ending rough sleeping is possible with determination and political leadership.

“We did it in Covid and we can do it again, but it needs to be backed up with the funding and support models to help people into affordable long-term homes.”