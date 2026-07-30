Rough sleeping in Wales reaches five-year high for May as charity calls for action

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New figures released today indicate rough sleeping in Wales is on the rise as charities step up their calls for government action to tackle homelessness.
An estimated 162 people slept on the streets across the country in May, the highest level recorded for that month in the last five years for which there is comparative data.
It is a rise of nearly a quarter on the figure 12 months ago and double the number recorded in May 2021, though the latter was likely impacted by extra public funding to provide housing for people experiencing homelessness during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The statistics, based on local intelligence from councils and aggregated by the government, show that earlier months of this year also recorded higher rates of rough sleeping than the same points in the past two years.
Alongside this, the data showed that fewer people in May were placed in temporary accommodation than at the same point over the past three years, and the same pattern held for children under 16.
There are still more than 10,000 people in Wales living in temporary accommodation and around a quarter are placed in bed and breakfast (B&B) accommodation, making it the most common type used, though almost as many people are staying in council-owned stock.
Just over 2,000 children under 16 are living in temporary accommodation in Wales and around 10% are in B&Bs, making this the fourth most common type of accommodation used for this age group.
The Welsh government passed a law this year that aims to prevent homelessness through changing how homes are allocated, expanding access to support services and giving more responsibilities to public bodies.
However, homelessness charities in the country have called for further action in response to the latest figures.
Andy Burnham pledged to end rough sleeping in his first act as prime minister.
Sian Aldridge, chief executive of homelessness charity The Wallich, said: “To hear a prime minister say that tackling rough sleeping is a priority is pretty incredible. We now need to see action.
“The homelessness figures for Wales demonstrate the reasons why this is needed. We know at The Wallich that ending rough sleeping is possible with determination and political leadership.
“We did it in Covid and we can do it again, but it needs to be backed up with the funding and support models to help people into affordable long-term homes.”
Ms Aldridge said that the government needs to see through its commitment to implementing the new homelessness prevention laws and invest in housing support and prevention budgets.
She added: “We hope to see a refreshed Welsh Government Action Plan with a clear roadmap to ending homelessness.
“It also must deliver on its commitment to deliver 20,000 social homes by 2030, because we have a severe lack of homes in Wales that people can afford.”
Ruth Power, chief executive of Shelter Cymru, said: “The latest figures published by the Welsh government show that there are still worryingly high numbers of people facing the trauma of rough sleeping or stuck in temporary accommodation.
“Shelter Cymru knows from our casework across Wales that people living in temporary accommodation are often coping with unimaginable circumstances, without proper facilities, cut off from their communities and support networks, and unsure of how long they will be without a place to call home.
“This data shows that we are not doing enough to prevent homelessness and that we urgently need more suitable homes that people can afford. We can, and must, end homelessness together.”
Community Housing Cymru, the trade body for social housing providers in Wales, said: “The latest Welsh government figures are stark, showing that the number of people living in temporary accommodation remains stubbornly high.
“Housing associations are proven delivery partners ready to play their part, but to build more of the homes that Wales requires, the sector needs a bold, deliverable plan with stable funding.
“That will give us a fighting chance to turn the housing emergency into a housing recovery.”
When asked for comment, the Welsh government told Inside Housing: “These figures show the real scale of the housing crisis we’re facing in Wales, and the urgency with which we must continue to act.
“We are determined to end homelessness across Wales, and the Homelessness and Social Housing Allocation (Wales) Act 2026 will be a catalyst for doing just that.
“We have taken a ‘no one left out’ approach since 2020, and we are committed to working with key delivery partners to embrace the opportunities this landmark legislation presents for communities right across the country.
“We are backing this ambition with significant investment, providing more than £211m to prevent homelessness and support assertive outreach as well as investing £454m in social housing this year alone to tackle the root cause of homelessness by building the homes Wales needs.
“We have also allocated an additional £20m in the draft Supplementary Budget to reduce reliance on temporary accommodation, increase the supply of social homes, and ensure more people have access to quality, energy-efficient homes.”
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