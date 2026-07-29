The tribunal found that Aves made substantial profits for a third party that had control over its operations and overcharged for services. It also found that the tenants did not need support or were not provided with support as claimed.

However, eight London boroughs took Aves to the tribunal to stop almost all payments due to concerns that the housing is not exempt accommodation and there was no entitlement to housing benefit.

Aves claims to provide supported social housing in London, leasing the homes and providing tenant services alongside a third party that owns many of them.

Following its own investigation, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) found Aves non-compliant with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard and the Rent Standard.

A first-tier tribunal found that Aves Housing was claiming housing benefit from councils for exempt accommodation despite its tenants not needing support and not receiving it.

Alongside this, licence agreements had “taken advantage” of housing benefit rules that allow for enhanced payments, the RSH said.

Aves failed to self-refer to the RSH following the tribunal judgement.

The regulator found “fundamental” failings in the way Aves is run, and has concerns that it has given up control of its business and is not operating as a genuine not-for-profit.

It found that Aves has not shown that its board has enough skill, capacity and independence to manage its affairs. Aves has also not shown that it can manage material financial risks, the RSH found, while it has relied on housing benefits and higher rates of rent as its main income.

This has now reduced significantly following action taken by local authorities to stop payments, the regulator said.

Aves has also failed to show that its rents are set in a way that meets the RSH’s Rent Standard and that they are below market rate.

The RSH said it will work “intensively” with Aves, but that the information provided so far has been “inconsistent and contradictory”. It will review all options, including the use of enforcement powers.

Jonathan Walters, chief executive of RSH, said: “Supported accommodation is vital to serve some of the most vulnerable people in society.

“We will absolutely not tolerate cases where social landlords misrepresent their status as not-for-profit to take advantage of enhanced housing benefit payments, or charge higher rents when they are not justified.

“We have serious concerns about Aves’ ability to solve these issues. Our scrutiny will remain intensive and, if Aves cannot or will not put things right, we will consider using our regulatory and enforcement powers.

“We continue to work with local authorities and other public bodies to ensure that social landlords meet their responsibilities.”