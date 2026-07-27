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The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) is considering de-registering a small exempt accommodation provider over a “persistent and longstanding” failure to meet standards.
Easy Housing Association, which is London-based but manages around 200 homes in Birmingham, faces being removed from the register of social landlords after failing to work on regulatory failures with the RSH.
The regulator believes that the landlord “does not have a credible route to resolving these serious issues”.
The RSH announced the news on 27 July in a regulatory judgement for Easy, which provides housing through lease agreements with private landlords.
In March 2023, Easy was found non-compliant with the regulator’s Governance and Financial Viability Standard, partly over concerns around rent-setting and health and safety.
In July 2025, the RSH issued an enforcement notice for Easy to protect its tenants after assessing that the landlord was still failing to meet standards.
The regulator said the decision follows “intensive” engagement with Easy since it published its findings in 2023, and a range of enforcement actions since July 2025.
It said the landlord has “failed to fully comply” with the terms of the enforcement notice and requirement to appoint a manager for its social housing affairs.
The regulator made three appointments to Easy’s board in July 2025.
However, it said that Easy has “not adequately co-operated” with those appointed “who have sought to strengthen governance and provide valuable senior-level sector expertise in finance, governance and tenant safety”.
The regulator has extended the appointments for a further three months while it mulls over de-registration to “ensure tenants’ interests are protected as far as possible”.
The RSH also found that Easy has “failed to demonstrate” that it has effective governance and probity arrangements or an “appropriate, robust and prudent” business planning framework.
It found that the landlord is not managing its affairs with the “appropriate level of skill, independence and foresight” and has not demonstrated that it is managing its resources effectively to “maintain viability and ensure social homes are not put at undue risk”.
The regulator concluded that Easy has failed to ensure its rents are set appropriately to meet the Rent Standard, or that rents meet the definition of social housing.
From here, Easy can make representations to the regulator ahead of it making a final decision.
Jonathan Walters, chief executive of the RSH, said: “Being a registered social landlord comes with responsibilities.
“We expect landlords to take prompt and effective action when we identify failings, but Easy has failed to address its issues or work constructively with us, despite us using our enforcement powers.
“We are concerned that Easy does not have a credible route to resolving these serious issues and, as a result, we are now considering compulsory de-registration.”
Easy has been contacted for comment.
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