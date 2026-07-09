RSH reveals new STAIRs and competence requirements will come into force in October under revised standards

These revisions by the RSH will come in under its Transparency, Influence and Accountability (TIA) Standard, with the aim of “increasing transparency for social housing tenants in England and raising standards across the sector”.

Following a consultation, the new standards will come into force from October, with transition periods for elements of the STAIRs and C&C requirements.

The decision followed an earlier consultation by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), with the English regulator seeking to ensure “that the directions MHCLG gave as a result were accurately reflected in [the] RSH’s standards”.