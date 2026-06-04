Jonathan Walters, chief executive of the RSH, said today: “Being a registered provider of social housing is an important and serious undertaking, carrying clear responsibilities and obligations.

“We are prepared to take action where a landlord fails to take prompt and effective action to meet regulatory standards and protect homes.

“Removal from the register is not an action we take lightly, however, Pivotal was not able to resolve very serious failures and did not respond adequately to enforcement action.”

Pivotal is still able to be a private landlord and the decision does not affect individual tenancy agreements, the RSH said.

The landlord is also a registered charity.

In a statement issued to its stakeholders, Pivotal said: “We take this development extremely seriously and we are fully engaged with the regulator to understand and respond to the issues identified in the regulatory judgement.”

A statement from its board added: “The board has sought to work closely with the regulator to provide it with assurance of the issues it has referred to in the regulatory judgement, and we feel strong progress has been made.

“We are therefore disappointed that the regulator has not continued to support us to achieve full compliance. We are working with independent advisors to explore our options and review our strategy in response to the regulatory judgement.”

In 2023, two landlords were also de-registered by the regulator for persistently breaching the agency’s standards.

Update: at 1.00pm, 04.06.26

This story was updated to reflect that the RSH has made the decision to de-register Pivotal, but has not yet removed the provider from its register. Pivotal is able to appeal the decision.