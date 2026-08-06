Sanctuary loses bid to dismiss large parts of £650,000 leaseholder claim over service charges

The preliminary issue hearing, which took place at the end of last month, related to a claim by leaseholders at a retirement development in Altrincham, Greater Manchester.

It concerned service charges dating back to 2020-21, up until the leaseholders acquired the right to manage in August 2025. They have said that the total value of the items disputed is approximately £650,000.

Sanctuary became the landlord of the 71-home development – named St Andrews Court – in January 2025 following its merger with Johnnie Johnson Housing.