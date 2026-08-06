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Sanctuary loses bid to dismiss large parts of £650,000 leaseholder claim over service charges

News06.08.2611.15 AM by Eliza Parr

A first-tier tribunal judge has ruled against Sanctuary’s attempt to dismiss parts of a claim by leaseholders over service charges totalling approximately £650,000.

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St Andrews Court exterior
St Andrews Court is a retirement development with 68 leasehold apartments in Altrincham, Greater Manchester (picture: Google Street View)
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The preliminary issue hearing, which took place at the end of last month, related to a claim by leaseholders at a retirement development in Altrincham, Greater Manchester.

It concerned service charges dating back to 2020-21, up until the leaseholders acquired the right to manage in August 2025. They have said that the total value of the items disputed is approximately £650,000.

Sanctuary became the landlord of the 71-home development – named St Andrews Court – in January 2025 following its merger with Johnnie Johnson Housing.

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The 126,000-home landlord asked the judge to determine whether certain items in dispute were outside the jurisdiction of the tribunal since they were funded via the deferred sinking fund.

The fund consists of fixed contributions from leaseholders who delay paying service charges towards major maintenance until they sell their property.

Sanctuary said this represented 64% of the issues in dispute, with a value of more than £230,000, Inside Housing understands.

In a decision made on 29 July, Judge Hadley dismissed Sanctuary’s preliminary issue application, meaning the final hearing to determine the full claim will go ahead.

The judge said: “The tribunal’s jurisdiction under [Section 27A of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1985] is broad and given that the deferred sinking fund is intertwined with the general service charge provisions, it is necessary and within the tribunal’s jurisdiction to look at the items paid for by the deferred sinking fund which could have been charged for under Clause 7 [of the lease], and to determine whether they were reasonably and properly incurred and the work carried out to a reasonable standard, as part of its overall determination of the service charges payable.”

The leaseholder applicants and Sanctuary were given 28 days to submit witness statements ahead of a final hearing later this year. Sanctuary has the right to appeal the judge’s decision.

Sanctuary has been approached for comment.

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