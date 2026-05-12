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Santander is aiming to lend up to £4bn to the social housing sector this year, up from £3.2bn in 2025.
Senior figures at Santander told Inside Housing the bank has seen “plenty of appetite” for debt finance within the sector, with a particular focus on term debt.
In 2025, the bank increased its new commitments by 60% to £3.2bn, up from £2bn in the previous year.
Andrew Whelan, managing director for real estate at the bank, said Santander hopes to commit between £3.5bn and £4bn to the social housing sector in 2026, and is “well on target for that at the moment”.
He said this increasing demand is in part down to banks offering a competitive option for housing associations compared to the bond market.
Mr Whelan continued: “A lot of the housing associations traditionally use the bond markets and private placements for finance.
“The way the bond market’s moving at the moment, and with the relative instability around the globe and the flows of money, actually the banks are a more stable and a competitive option.
“You’ve got consistency of delivery from the banks. And, actually, the price differential is probably slightly in the client’s favour through a bank as opposed to doing a bond issue.
“So actually, economically, it makes sense, and also for stability purposes, it makes sense. So I think we’re seeing very good demand for that.”
When asked why the bank is increasing its ambition for lending to the social housing sector, Mr Whelan said it creates “balance” across Santander’s business.
He told Inside Housing: “In terms of what we have as a business, it balances. So because of the regulation, because of the way it works, it’s a relatively low capital cost. So it’s an efficient use of our capital.
“It’s a nice balance to our real estate, hotels, structured finance and corporate books. It gives us a nice balance across our overall balance sheet.”
Jane Johnstone, Santander’s head of social housing, said in the past 18 months the bank has been “particularly successful” in agreeing term debt with housing associations.
“I think that’s what’s generated some of those new business opportunities for us,” she said.
She said the bank has been winning new clients in recent months and hopes to grow its client base of housing associations further throughout 2026.
Ms Johnstone also said Homes England’s new National Housing Bank is likely to be “complementary” to Santander’s work, by bridging the gap on schemes that are not “viable on a standalone basis”.
“So it will, in my mind, open up more funding opportunities for us to fund alongside the National Housing Bank,” she told Inside Housing.
Santander has over 100 borrowing clients in the social housing sector, all of which are not-for-profit providers.
One of its largest financing deals with the sector was a £310m refinancing package with Peabody at the end of last year, which will support the landlord’s regeneration and development plans.
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