Senior figures at Santander told Inside Housing the bank has seen “plenty of appetite” for debt finance within the sector, with a particular focus on term debt.

In 2025, the bank increased its new commitments by 60% to £3.2bn, up from £2bn in the previous year.

Andrew Whelan, managing director for real estate at the bank, said Santander hopes to commit between £3.5bn and £4bn to the social housing sector in 2026, and is “well on target for that at the moment”.

He said this increasing demand is in part down to banks offering a competitive option for housing associations compared to the bond market.