Scotland rolls out £50m homelessness prevention fund

Scotland’s deputy first minister has confirmed the roll-out of a 10-year, £50m fund aimed at preventing homelessness by mitigating a freeze in housing benefit #UKhousing

A further £1m will be made available for a second year to help social landlords and third-sector organisations support people to remain in their homes.

The party promised to begin delivering the £50m fund alongside launching support for first-time buyers, starting work on a right of first refusal for tenants whose landlord decides to sell, and commissioning updated design guidance for accessible homes.

Jenny Gilruth, the deputy first minister, said the expanded Homelessness Prevention Fund was being rolled out as part of the Scottish National Party government’s commitments for its first 100 days.

The Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) and Homeless Network Scotland will now enter the second phase of the Upstream Homelessness Prevention Fund.

The programme will support families in Glasgow through measures such as help with rent arrears and repairs and furniture costs, alongside initiatives designed to prevent people from becoming homeless.

The Scottish government said the funding would build on £9m invested to mitigate the UK government’s decision to freeze Local Housing Allowance rates for the current financial year.

Ms Gilruth said: “Preventing homelessness is not just the right thing to do – it is the most effective way to end it for good.

“For too long, the system has been geared towards responding to crisis rather than stopping it [happening].

“So in our first 100 days in government, we are rolling out funding which will help to change that.

“This fund will help build up [the] capacity of communities and public services to act earlier, supporting people before situations become critical, and embedding prevention across organisations that interact with those at risk.