Scottish council housing manager elected new CIH vice president

“If elected, I will approach the role with integrity and commitment, grasping the opportunity to build the professional network and raise the profile of the housing sector,” Mr Smith pledged.

“I believe we need to work with, but also challenge, government and other bodies and make building better communities a focal point, using the credibility of our profession to generate a collective commitment to improve lives.”

Following his election victory, Mr Smith said: “I’m honoured to be elected vice president by CIH members, and I want to thank everyone who supported me in public and in private, voted for me and those who took part in what was a close election.

“Housing matters because it shapes people’s lives and the strength of our communities, and I’m proud to have spent my career working to improve services for those who need them most.

“I’m looking forward to working with Evie Copland throughout her presidency and the wider CIH team to champion our profession, support our members and raise the profile of housing as the vital, skilled work that it is.”

Gavin Smart, CIH chief executive, said: “We’re delighted to announce Gavin as the vice president-elect of the Chartered Institute of Housing.

“He brings with him a huge amount of passion and experience across the housing sector, and together, he and Evie Copland will make an excellent presidential team.”