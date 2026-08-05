Scottish government gives landlords power to end domestic abusers’ tenancies

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Social landlords in Scotland now have the power to end domestic abusers’ tenancies after new regulations came into force on 1 August.
Landlords can now apply for a court order on domestic abuse grounds to end an abuser’s tenancy and transfer it to their victim.
The Scottish government said that this will mean that, for the first time, social landlords themselves will be able to remove an abuser from a property, rather than forcing a victim to pursue action themselves.
The government approved the new powers in January.
Simita Kumar, Scotland’s equalities minister, said: “Domestic abuse must be eradicated from our society and I am determined to protect the housing rights of women and children, working with the sector to find victims the safest and most suitable form of accommodation to begin to rebuild their lives.
“Social landlords must make use of these new powers, where appropriate, to protect victims of domestic abuse and I urge them to do so.
“This removes a significant barrier for domestic abuse victims, the vast majority of whom are women and are too often trapped by violence.”
To be able to end an abuser’s tenancy, social landlords will have to be able to demonstrate in court that the property is the victim’s only or principal home.
They will also have to show that the victim wishes to continue living in the property and that they intend to agree a new tenancy agreement with the victim, in cases where the abuser was previously the sole tenant.
Landlords will also have to consider issues such as the safety of the victim and any children living at the property when considering whether to apply to the court.
Dr Marsha Scott, chief executive of Scottish Women’s Aid, said: “For many women experiencing domestic abuse, housing, and fear of uprooting their children, is a barrier when it comes to leaving an abusive partner.
“We hope making abusive behaviour a ground for eviction will reduce children’s and women’s homelessness by allowing housing officials to help survivors stay in their own homes, forcing the abuser to leave.
“This should provide safety and stability and move the consequences of abuse onto the abuser for a change.”
This year, a project in Scotland trained nearly 400 housing association staff to better spot and help with domestic abuse.
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