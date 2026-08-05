Scottish government gives landlords power to end domestic abusers’ tenancies

To be able to end an abuser’s tenancy, social landlords will have to be able to demonstrate in court that the property is the victim’s only or principal home.

They will also have to show that the victim wishes to continue living in the property and that they intend to agree a new tenancy agreement with the victim, in cases where the abuser was previously the sole tenant.

Landlords will also have to consider issues such as the safety of the victim and any children living at the property when considering whether to apply to the court.

Dr Marsha Scott, chief executive of Scottish Women’s Aid, said: “For many women experiencing domestic abuse, housing, and fear of uprooting their children, is a barrier when it comes to leaving an abusive partner.

“We hope making abusive behaviour a ground for eviction will reduce children’s and women’s homelessness by allowing housing officials to help survivors stay in their own homes, forcing the abuser to leave.

“This should provide safety and stability and move the consequences of abuse onto the abuser for a change.”

This year, a project in Scotland trained nearly 400 housing association staff to better spot and help with domestic abuse.