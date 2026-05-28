Scottish landlord hires new boss as CEO to depart after 16 years

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Castlehill Housing Association has hired a new chief executive, as current boss David Lappin is set to retire after 16 years in charge.
Isla Gray will take on the top job at the Aberdeen-based social landlord from 23 June.
She returns to the 1,900-home provider after leaving to become Lochaber Housing Association’s housing manager. She first joined Castlehill as director of housing and property services in 2019.
Before Castlehill, Ms Gray was operations director at Horizon Housing Association in Livingston.
She said: “I’m delighted to be returning to Castlehill to work for a respected organisation focused on providing person-centred services.
“I also want to recognise the huge commitment of David in his leadership of Castlehill and everything he has achieved.
“I’m looking forward to working with everyone in the staff group to see what we can achieve together.”
Mr Lappin, who will stay at the landlord until the end of next month to oversee the change of leadership, said: “I am really pleased that Isla will be my successor as chief executive.
“Isla understands Castlehill and our values and, as a highly experienced housing professional, will bring knowledge and fresh ideas to take the association forward. I wish her every success.”
John Black, convenor of Castlehill’s management committee, said: “I take this opportunity, on behalf of the management committee, to congratulate David on an outstanding career and thank him for his authentic leadership, exceptional service and professionalism.
“Under his leadership, we have not only achieved our goals but lived our values. I wish David a retirement as fulfilling as the career he is leaving behind.”
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