Scottish landlord reveals new chief executive as incumbent to leave after nine years

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Heather Maitz has been promoted to chief executive at Dunbritton Housing Association.
She will take over in September from Allan Murphy, who has led the west of Scotland landlord for nine years.
The 981-home landlord said it is preparing a “fond farewell” to Mr Murphy, who joined in 2014 and has spent more than three decades working in the sector.
Ms Maitz has been elevated to the top job after just over 20 years at Dunbritton, most recently as its head of finance and corporate services.
Gary Mulvaney, its chair, said she brings a “wealth of experience and deep understanding” of the provider.
“She has developed a strong knowledge of our operations, our tenants and communities, and the challenges and opportunities facing the housing sector,” he added.
The landlord said Ms Maitz is “honoured” to take on the role and build on the provider’s strong foundations.
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