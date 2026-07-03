Scottish project aims to improve how housing and adult social care work together

Housing Options Scotland, an Edinburgh-based charity, has partnered with Improving Adult Care Together (IMPACT) to deliver the national demonstrator project, which will explore practical ways to strengthen alignment between housing and social care.

It will particularly focus on supporting people with more complex support needs, including autistic people and people with learning disabilities.

On site, the project will refine approaches in a real local context, focusing on areas such as integrating housing considerations into care planning, improving joint decision-making across services, and making better use of existing housing options and local resources.