Scrap second staircase rule in buildings below 30 metres and unlock 10,000 homes, Labour-linked thinktank says

The Fabian Society said the government should look into the safety impact and viability improvements that could be gained by lifting the threshold to 30 metres as part of its review of high-risk buildings.

Unless current regulations are found to be “proportionate”, these should be axed from medium-rise blocks while ensuring other fire safety measures are still included, researchers at the policy group said.

The move is one of 10 policies, dubbed “quick wins”, that the influential society believes Labour should bring in to boost housebuilding.

The analysis in its report published today shows the government is only likely to achieve around two-thirds of its 1.5 million homes target this parliament.