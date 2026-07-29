Section 106 deal moves 1,500-home scheme along

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Developer Vistry and housing association Abri have agreed the forward sale of 141 homes at a planned 1,500-home scheme in West Sussex.
The deal, which involves 76 Section 106 homes and 65 grant-funded homes in Fordham, is part of their joint venture Ford North.
Construction is set to start on the scheme in September 2026.
The agreement comes after housing minister Matthew Pennycook revealed that less than 10% of an estimated 17,400 uncontracted Section 106 homes in England and Wales have gone through Homes England’s clearing service since it was created six months ago.
Vistry said the deal “demonstrates the strength and flexibility of the partnership”, allowing both organisations to “accelerate the delivery of much-needed homes”.
Of the 1,500 homes, 960 will be delivered through the Ford North joint venture.
Arun District Council has granted planning permission for the initial phases of development, including nearly 700 homes plus new transport routes, over 11 hectares of public open space and sustainable drainage systems.
The wider development will include a new primary school, care home, local centre and employment space.
Alex Jordan, managing director at Vistry South East, said the development has come together after over a decade of collaboration with local partners and will be “transformational” in supporting long-term, sustainable growth.
Sally Ingham, director of development at Abri, said: “This agreement secures a significant number of affordable homes for Abri customers and marks the next stage of delivery at Fordham, transforming a long-held vision into a new community with homes, green spaces, transport links and facilities for local people.
“The inclusion of additional homes that we plan to develop with support from Homes England grant funding will help maximise the affordable housing provision delivered through the development.
“Our long-standing partnership with Vistry demonstrates what can be achieved when organisations work together.
“Fordham is a great example of how collaborative working can unlock large-scale developments, helping us deliver the homes and communities needed while supporting Abri’s ambition to build 20,000 new homes by 2036.”
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