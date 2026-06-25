Sector ‘a lot less educated’ on hazards covered by second phase of Awaab’s Law, panel hears

The housing sector is “a lot less educated” on hazards covered by Phase 2 of Awaab’s Law and will likely need to move residents to temporary accommodation more often, a panel has heard.
Kyle Foulds, head of assurance at Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH), said that landlords have had “a lot of time” to understand damp and mould, which are currently the only specific hazards in scope of the regulations.
Mitigating these issues within the 24-hour and five-day deadlines is “well understood already”, he told delegates at Housing 2026 in Manchester today.
But he added: “I think for the other hazards, as a sector we’re much less educated about what we can do to mitigate the risk in the short term.”
In October, the deadlines brought in under Awaab’s Law last year will apply to a broader set of dangers in the home, with landlords required to move tenants into temporary accommodation if they cannot make homes safe in time.
Mr Foulds said that a “mindset of creative thinking” to support tenants while dealing with these other hazards will help the sector “not rely on permanent or significant decants all the time”.
He gave the example of stocking up on reflective blinds and helping tenants install these to deal with excess heat in the short term during a major heatwave, as the UK is seeing now.
“It’s not going to solve the world when you’ve got a heatwave like this, but if we can get down from 36° to 30° inside the property, that’s a significant difference,” he said.
“It would make that manageable in the short term while a longer-term solution is found.”
Overheating has become a major talking point in the sector as the UK experiences hotter summers due to climate change.
As Inside Housing reported in December, excess heat has already been raised under Awaab’s Law as an emergency hazard.
Andrew Cotton, director of housing at Enfield Council, told delegates that heat has already come up as a problem for tenants and suggested more temporary accommodation moves could be needed once the regulations are rolled out further.
He said that while the council had been expecting damp and mould issues to be flagged by new monitors installed in its homes last year, the first notification it had of excess heat was last summer, when temperatures were cooler than they are now.
In that case, the tenant had their windows and doors shut while they were at work, meaning their property became very hot.
The council was left wrestling with what the “practical solution” to the issue was, such as air conditioning, extraction, windows or shade.
Mr Cotton stressed that at this point it is an “issue of risk to the tenant”, rather than a repairs or asset management problem, meaning that if necessary, they would have to temporarily move the tenant out.
He added that as it stands, the council has had to move residents out fewer times than expected.
But he said: “I think we may well see more because there are fundamental asset management issues that we don’t have an immediate fix to, like a damp and mould wash, for example. So if we keep getting summers like this, it’s an issue.”
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