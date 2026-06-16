Senior DEFRA director appointed chief executive of planned Greater Cambridge Development Corporation

David Hill has been appointed as chief executive of the proposed Greater Cambridge Development Corporation.
Mr Hill will take up the role at the development corporation in September 2026. The regeneration vehicle was announced in June and is intended to deliver thousands of homes for the Greater Cambridge region.
It will have the ability to make planning decisions on schemes of at least 250 homes.
Mr Hill brings extensive senior experience from central government, including as interim permanent secretary at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and as director general for strategy and water, with national responsibility for water policy.
He has also served in local government as director of strategic commissioning and policy at Essex County Council.
Mr Hill said: “I’m honoured and excited to be taking up this new role, and look forward to working with all our partners to deliver the jobs, infrastructure and homes needed to enable Cambridge to grow and to benefit local communities.”
Subject to parliamentary process, the corporation will co-ordinate strategic delivery across Greater Cambridge – from community facilities and utilities to housing. This aims to give the region certainty and securing its status as an engine of national growth.
The government believes this is a vital step forward in its ambitions for Cambridge and the wider OxCam Growth Corridor.
Matthew Pennycook, housing and planning minister, said: “I am delighted that David has agreed to become the first chief executive of the Greater Cambridge Development Corporation.
“Building on his strong track record in government, I know David will work closely with local partners to ensure the region is equipped with the powers and authority needed to deliver new housing, jobs and infrastructure at scale.”
Peter Freeman, chair of the Cambridge Growth Company, said: “I am delighted that David will become chief executive of the Greater Cambridge Development Corporation in September.
“His experience will be invaluable in ensuring the development corporation is set up to succeed. Our overriding aim is to enable Greater Cambridge to deliver the economic growth the country needs by making it the most liveable city in Europe.”
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