Senior DEFRA director appointed chief executive of planned Greater Cambridge Development Corporation

Mr Hill will take up the role at the development corporation in September 2026. The regeneration vehicle was announced in June and is intended to deliver thousands of homes for the Greater Cambridge region.

It will have the ability to make planning decisions on schemes of at least 250 homes.

Mr Hill brings extensive senior experience from central government, including as interim permanent secretary at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and as director general for strategy and water, with national responsibility for water policy.