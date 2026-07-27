SFHA warns ‘divisive claims’ about social housing put staff at risk as landlords close offices amid far-right protests

Following a recent wave of smaller protests across Glasgow, a rally of around 1,700 people took place on 25 July. Police Scotland said “disparate groups” around the city engaged in “acts of violence, disorder, intimidation and hate-motivated offences”, and 15 people have since been arrested.

Last week, STV reported that a crowd had gathered outside NGHA’s office for a demonstration promoted online by anti-immigration groups, and that NGHA decided to temporarily close its office over concerns about the “potential for trouble” from people outside the area attending.

Another Glasgow landlord, New Gorbals Housing Association (NGHA), also took the decision to close its office last week for similar reasons, reports have suggested.

On 23 July, Shettleston Housing Association in Glasgow took the decision to close its office due to a planned protest outside, and has since notified the police of online threats made to staff safety.

In a statement published last week, the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA) said “inaccurate and divisive claims” about social housing allocations risk creating community tensions and putting staff in unsafe situations.

Tony Teasdale, chief executive of Shettleston, told Inside Housing that the protest planned outside the office on Thursday did not go ahead in the end.

But he met with a small group, which included tenants, on the following morning to discuss their concerns about the housing association’s allocations policy.

The main area of concern, he said, was “the extent to which we’re housing folk who might have been asylum seekers originally through the homelessness route and the impact this has on the rehousing chances of local people in need”.

There were other concerns raised around safety, with suggestions that Shettleston’s tenants “are a safety risk to other tenants”, Mr Teasdale said.

He recognised that there is “a big pressure” on Glasgow City Council in terms of homelessness applications and acceptances, with the council now planning 10 years ahead and “requiring a very large proportion of housing association lettings”.

He continued: “Clearly that’s against the background where we’ve got pressures anyway on our housing list, and other pressures from the cost of living situation, the sort of thing that [is] causing frustrations and anxieties for people.

"It’s clear that some sections of the community at least feel that their living environment has become worse and are angry and sometimes frightened by that.

“So we get all that. Obviously, we’re dealing with that on a day-to-day basis, and we want to be as supportive as possible. But some of the comments appear to be based on a view that all people from other cultures are a potential safety risk.”