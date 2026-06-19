Shake-up of housebuying and selling process announced by government 

Under the plans, sellers and estate agents will have to provide key information upfront in ‘sales packs’ at the point of listing.

This will set out a home’s condition, leasehold costs and chain status so buyers can make informed decisions, and property professionals can get to work sooner.

Earlier binding agreements will be introduced to stop parties walking away months into negotiations without a legitimate reason.

The government hopes this will help to give young people confidence in the system and better plan for their next steps, not put them on hold.

In addition, a new code of practice will raise standards for estate agents, alongside proposals for mandatory qualifications for the sector that could ensure agents are properly equipped to support efficient transactions and rebuild trust in the sector.