Shared ownership pilot would unlock £13bn for affordable housing, says London residents’ group

In a letter to Matthew Pennycook, Pamela Newman, the co-vice chair of the group, called for a revised shared ownership mortgage offer that would reduce rates from 4.7% to 3% when staircasing.

This would unlock £13bn for housing associations which they could then “reinvest into new affordable housing over a five-year to 10-year period”, the group said.

The group represents residents of London’s largest landlords.

The letter highlights the fact that the value of properties is increasing at a much higher rate than wages, alongside higher mortgage costs, meaning that some shared owners are further away from buying their homes outright than they were at the start of their journey.