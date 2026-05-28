Shelter ‘disappointed’ as Scottish government opens scheme for first-time buyers

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A homelessness charity has said it is “disappointed” after the Scottish government relaunched a scheme to support first-time buyers.
Shelter Scotland said it was “wrong” for the government to prioritise new buyers through the First Homes Fund, which offers interest-free loans of up to £10,000, over “people with nowhere safe to call home”.
Gordon Llewellyn-MacRae, assistant director of the charity, said: “At a time when thousands of children are waking up in temporary accommodation, it is disappointing that the new government has used its first major intervention on the housing emergency to revive a scheme that fails to address the root causes of homelessness.”
His comments followed confirmation by the Scottish National Party (SNP) yesterday that the scheme will be rolled out over this parliament, with applications opening next month.
The scheme, originally trialled between 2019 and 2022 in a slightly different form, involves the government taking on an equity share of a home and gaining this back when the property is next sold.
In its election manifesto, the SNP pledged to reintroduce the fund with £100m of backing.
The administration is targeting supporting 50,000 households to buy homes over the term of this parliament – five times the number that took part in the three-year pilot.
Announcing the fund yesterday, Shirley-Anne Somerville, the cabinet secretary for social justice and housing, said the cost of a deposit is holding people back from homeownership.
She said: “This is a direct response to the experience of people across Scotland. We have listened and are taking fast, decisive action.”
However, Mr Llewellyn-MacRae said the government should instead use its first 100 days to “set out a radical approach to deliver new social homes, uphold people’s rights, and tackle the racism and bias in our housing system – not repeat policies that do nothing to help the 10,480 children trapped in temporary accommodation”.
Ms Somerville declined to comment on the criticism and said: “Housing is the single biggest cost many families face every month – and everyone must have a safe, secure and warm home.
“I am determined to ensure access to affordable, high-quality housing for all, and deliver on commitments such as our new housing agency.
“To hit the ground running, I was pleased to set out further details about our First Homes Fund to parliament this week, confirming applications will open by the end of June and that we will help 50,000 first-time buyers in this parliamentary term by providing £10,000 towards their first home.”
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