Shelter ‘disappointed’ as Scottish government opens scheme for first-time buyers

Announcing the fund yesterday, Shirley-Anne Somerville, the cabinet secretary for social justice and housing, said the cost of a deposit is holding people back from homeownership.

She said: “This is a direct response to the experience of people across Scotland. We have listened and are taking fast, decisive action.”

However, Mr Llewellyn-MacRae said the government should instead use its first 100 days to “set out a radical approach to deliver new social homes, uphold people’s rights, and tackle the racism and bias in our housing system – not repeat policies that do nothing to help the 10,480 children trapped in temporary accommodation”.

Ms Somerville declined to comment on the criticism and said: “Housing is the single biggest cost many families face every month – and everyone must have a safe, secure and warm home.

“I am determined to ensure access to affordable, high-quality housing for all, and deliver on commitments such as our new housing agency.

“To hit the ground running, I was pleased to set out further details about our First Homes Fund to parliament this week, confirming applications will open by the end of June and that we will help 50,000 first-time buyers in this parliamentary term by providing £10,000 towards their first home.”