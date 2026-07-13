‘Significant’ ruling is ‘warning’ for sector after London landlord loses appeal to pass service charges for private flats on to shared owners

A large London landlord has lost its appeal to pass service charges on to shared owners at a block in Battersea for amenities provided to private flatowners on a large estate.
The September 2025 appeal by Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) came after a First-Tier Tribunal (FTT) ruling in July found that the shared owners’ sub-leases do not permit the London landlord to charge them for services such as a gym, concierge and communal gardens.
NHG argued during the proceedings that “the fact that a tenant derives no benefit from a service is irrelevant to whether they are contractually bound to pay for it”.
One law firm has described the judgment as “significant” and a “warning” for the sector, as shared ownership is “not an invitation to subsidise services and amenities associated with a wider private development by contractual osmosis”.
In the latest May 2026 ruling, Judge Elizabeth Cooke said: “NHG’s argument that the respondents derive a benefit from the fact that the garden etc is kept in a good condition for other people to use, and so should pay something towards such facilities, is deeply unattractive.
“I agree that it is nice to have one’s neighbours’ gardens well-maintained, but that does not mean one has to pay for that pleasure, and in my judgment that is far too indirect a benefit to fall within what Section 35 [of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1987] requires to be provided for.
“The same can be said of one’s neighbours’ concierge service, or of other benefits to one’s neighbours’ property.”
The judge added: “The real problem here is that the plain words of the headlease make [NHG] liable for services that cannot benefit it or its sub-lessees. Why it entered into a lease in those terms is unknown, but its attempt to visit the consequences of that decision on its sub-lessees cannot succeed.”
The issue has arisen as developer Barratt Homes granted NHG a headlease on block V1 for a term of 155 years from 1 June 2006. This is the only Viridian Apartments headlease held by NHG.
As it does not hold a headlease for the flats in the private blocks (V2 to V7), the landlord is still liable for the expenditure on the whole development.
The judge described the sub-leases as “poorly drafted” and found the wording/covenants did not require the shared ownership leaseholders to contribute towards the costs of services provided to private flatowners in the wider development.
The tribunal found that the wording of the sub-leases required shared owners only to contribute to the costs of repairing and maintaining their block (V1) and contributing to the services that are provided to it. They are not required to contribute to the wider costs, which NHG is required to pay as headleasee.
One affected resident said: “It has been a long, hard battle for us leaseholders at V1 Viridian Apartments. We were never supposed to pay for areas and services outside our block and were told exactly that when we were sold the flats as new builds back in 2008-09.”
An NHG spokesperson said: “We respect the findings of the tribunal and are carefully considering what this outcome means for us and our residents.
“We recognise this has been a lengthy and difficult process and do not take that impact lightly. We remain committed to working with residents to ensure service charges are fair, transparent and proportionate.”
Sue Phillips, founder of Shared Ownership Resources, an organisation that promotes the interests of shared owners, said: “This case raises uncomfortable questions, not only for NHG, but for the social housing sector.
“Shared owners facing affordability challenges, and other problems, often encounter a ‘caveat-emptor’ culture. Yet in this case, where a headlease and shared ownership sub-lease had been badly drafted, rather than taking action against their lawyers for incompetence, NHG went after their social housing residents to recover associated costs.
“Shared owners are often directed towards the FTT as the route to redress, but this case illustrates how expensive this route can be. Even if residents win their case, they can’t reclaim their legal costs from their landlord, pushing redress out of reach for many people.
“The affordability of shared ownership might be a neutral factor for NHG, but shared ownership is publicly subsidised and delivered under an affordable homes scheme.
“Consequently, whether shared ownership homes are affordable is of interest not only to shared owners, but also to taxpayers. Shared ownership service charges, and estate service charges, are widely reported as creating financial pressures for many households.
“The interplay of legal intention in drafting leases (headleases and shared ownership sub-leases) and policy intention as regards publicly subsidised affordable housing (including social housing blocks in large developments) has important implications for shared owners, landlords and policy makers.
“The stance NHG has taken towards shared ownership leaseholders in Block V1, Viridian Apartments makes a mockery of designing down costs in affordable social housing blocks.”
In its reaction to the case, law firm Davies and Davies, said: “Shared ownership is marketed as affordable housing, not as an invitation to subsidise services and amenities associated with a wider private development by contractual osmosis.
“The decision is therefore both narrow and significant. Narrow because it turns on the wording of these particular leases and remains subject to any appeal. Significant because it exposes a familiar structural problem in shared ownership: complex headlease arrangements, imperfect sub-leases, opaque service-charge machinery, and residents who often feel compelled to pay first and challenge later.
“The conclusion is stark. NHG may have been left with an unattractive headlease liability. But the tribunal did not permit that liability to be exported downstream to shared ownership leaseholders whose sub-leases did not bear the load.
“The case is a warning to housing providers that affordable housing cannot safely be administered on the assumption that residents will absorb drafting failures, headlease mismatches and commercial misjudgments whenever the service-charge machinery starts coughing smoke.”
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