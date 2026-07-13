‘Significant’ ruling is ‘warning’ for sector after London landlord loses appeal to pass service charges for private flats on to shared owners

The tribunal found that the wording of the sub-leases required shared owners only to contribute to the costs of repairing and maintaining their block (V1) and contributing to the services that are provided to it. They are not required to contribute to the wider costs, which NHG is required to pay as headleasee.

One affected resident said: “It has been a long, hard battle for us leaseholders at V1 Viridian Apartments. We were never supposed to pay for areas and services outside our block and were told exactly that when we were sold the flats as new builds back in 2008-09.”

An NHG spokesperson said: “We respect the findings of the tribunal and are carefully considering what this outcome means for us and our residents.

“We recognise this has been a lengthy and difficult process and do not take that impact lightly. We remain committed to working with residents to ensure service charges are fair, transparent and proportionate.”

Sue Phillips, founder of Shared Ownership Resources, an organisation that promotes the interests of shared owners, said: “This case raises uncomfortable questions, not only for NHG, but for the social housing sector.

“Shared owners facing affordability challenges, and other problems, often encounter a ‘caveat-emptor’ culture. Yet in this case, where a headlease and shared ownership sub-lease had been badly drafted, rather than taking action against their lawyers for incompetence, NHG went after their social housing residents to recover associated costs.

“Shared owners are often directed towards the FTT as the route to redress, but this case illustrates how expensive this route can be. Even if residents win their case, they can’t reclaim their legal costs from their landlord, pushing redress out of reach for many people.

“The affordability of shared ownership might be a neutral factor for NHG, but shared ownership is publicly subsidised and delivered under an affordable homes scheme.

“Consequently, whether shared ownership homes are affordable is of interest not only to shared owners, but also to taxpayers. Shared ownership service charges, and estate service charges, are widely reported as creating financial pressures for many households.

“The interplay of legal intention in drafting leases (headleases and shared ownership sub-leases) and policy intention as regards publicly subsidised affordable housing (including social housing blocks in large developments) has important implications for shared owners, landlords and policy makers.

“The stance NHG has taken towards shared ownership leaseholders in Block V1, Viridian Apartments makes a mockery of designing down costs in affordable social housing blocks.”

In its reaction to the case, law firm Davies and Davies, said: “Shared ownership is marketed as affordable housing, not as an invitation to subsidise services and amenities associated with a wider private development by contractual osmosis.

“The decision is therefore both narrow and significant. Narrow because it turns on the wording of these particular leases and remains subject to any appeal. Significant because it exposes a familiar structural problem in shared ownership: complex headlease arrangements, imperfect sub-leases, opaque service-charge machinery, and residents who often feel compelled to pay first and challenge later.

“The conclusion is stark. NHG may have been left with an unattractive headlease liability. But the tribunal did not permit that liability to be exported downstream to shared ownership leaseholders whose sub-leases did not bear the load.

“The case is a warning to housing providers that affordable housing cannot safely be administered on the assumption that residents will absorb drafting failures, headlease mismatches and commercial misjudgments whenever the service-charge machinery starts coughing smoke.”