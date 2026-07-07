Small landlord completes integration with Hyde in 12 weeks

This latest update marks the final formal phase of the integration, meaning that Arhag customers now benefit from Hyde’s digital customer services platform, in-house repairs team and financial stability.

The completion comes after Hyde announced its acquisition of Arhag in April , alongside its investment of £60m in Tower Hamlets Community Housing’s existing homes.

Andy Hulme, group chief executive at Hyde, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to deliver this integration quickly, so that Arhag customers can start to enjoy the benefits of joining Hyde as soon as possible.

“Customers are now benefitting from an in-house repairs team and digital portal to manage their homes. They can also access our extensive customer support services, as well as our unique end-to-end offer that we’re able to deliver as a result of our ownership of the Pinnacle Group.

“I want to thank everyone who supported this process, and the customers who are working with us as we focus on improving customers’ homes, services and communities, together.”