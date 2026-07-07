Small landlord completes integration with Hyde in 12 weeks

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Hyde Group has completed its coming together with Arhag Housing Association in what is thought to be the sector’s swiftest ever merger process.
The completion comes after Hyde announced its acquisition of Arhag in April, alongside its investment of £60m in Tower Hamlets Community Housing’s existing homes.
This latest update marks the final formal phase of the integration, meaning that Arhag customers now benefit from Hyde’s digital customer services platform, in-house repairs team and financial stability.
Andy Hulme, group chief executive at Hyde, said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to deliver this integration quickly, so that Arhag customers can start to enjoy the benefits of joining Hyde as soon as possible.
“Customers are now benefitting from an in-house repairs team and digital portal to manage their homes. They can also access our extensive customer support services, as well as our unique end-to-end offer that we’re able to deliver as a result of our ownership of the Pinnacle Group.
“I want to thank everyone who supported this process, and the customers who are working with us as we focus on improving customers’ homes, services and communities, together.”
The move is a continuation of G15 landlord Hyde’s current five-year strategy, which includes bringing in smaller subsidiaries with a strong local focus.
London-based specialist landlord Arhag, which owns and manages around 1,000 homes, was set up in 1979 to house refugees from Africa. The association has since expanded to meet the needs of a more diverse mix of residents.
In December 2025, the Regulator of Social Housing placed Arhag on its gradings under review list, pending an investigation into compliance with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard.
When news of the merger was first announced, a concern raised by a “small” subset of residents was the importance of Arhag’s founding mission to provide a single-community focus.
However, Hyde claimed that Arhag has, “over recent years, intentionally evolved beyond a single-community focus, broadening its remit to meet the needs of a more diverse resident base that reflects the diversity of London”.
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