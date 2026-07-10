Social housing residents contribute almost £28bn to London's economy, new G15 report finds

The report seeks to highlight that social housing residents contribute to London’s economy more than is often recognised in public debate.

It draws on new analysis from the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), which estimated that those living in social housing contributed £27.8bn in economic output in 2024.

The research also found that 65% of employed social housing residents work in key worker occupations, compared with around 40% of London’s general workforce.

This includes jobs in hospitals, schools, transport, care services and construction.

Even when using a conservative methodology, the report said, the economic contribution generated by social housing tenants outweighs the value of housing benefit received by a factor of more than nine to one.

The G15, which represents London’s largest housing associations, said this proves for the first time the “significant economic return generated through investment in social and affordable housing”.

Polling commissioned for the report also found that 86% of Londoners say housing costs have influenced where they live, while nearly one in five have delayed having children due to housing costs.

The G15 warned that affordability and availability in the capital is “now a real barrier to sustainable economic growth nationally”.

This is down to workers being priced out of the communities where they work, employers facing recruitment challenges and public services becoming harder to staff, the report said.