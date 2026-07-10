Social housing residents contribute almost £28bn to London's economy, new G15 report finds

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Londoners living in social housing contribute just under £28bn a year to the economy, according to a new G15 report which argues the tenure is a “national economic asset”.
The report seeks to highlight that social housing residents contribute to London’s economy more than is often recognised in public debate.
It draws on new analysis from the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), which estimated that those living in social housing contributed £27.8bn in economic output in 2024.
The research also found that 65% of employed social housing residents work in key worker occupations, compared with around 40% of London’s general workforce.
This includes jobs in hospitals, schools, transport, care services and construction.
Even when using a conservative methodology, the report said, the economic contribution generated by social housing tenants outweighs the value of housing benefit received by a factor of more than nine to one.
The G15, which represents London’s largest housing associations, said this proves for the first time the “significant economic return generated through investment in social and affordable housing”.
Polling commissioned for the report also found that 86% of Londoners say housing costs have influenced where they live, while nearly one in five have delayed having children due to housing costs.
The G15 warned that affordability and availability in the capital is “now a real barrier to sustainable economic growth nationally”.
This is down to workers being priced out of the communities where they work, employers facing recruitment challenges and public services becoming harder to staff, the report said.
Overall, London’s social homes generated over £20bn of social value in the last financial year, according to the latest ‘value of a social tenancy’ research, which was first developed by Hyde Group in 2018.
This includes savings for public services, including health, policing and housing benefit.
Ian McDermott, chief executive of Peabody and chair of the G15, said the value generated by social homes and residents makes the tenure “one of the country’s most important economic assets”.
“It supports the nurses, teachers, carers, transport workers, shop workers and countless others who keep our economy moving, while giving families the stability they need to thrive,” he said.
Mr McDermott warned that London’s housing crisis “is a human tragedy and represents a major threat and risk to national growth”.
He added: “As government rightly focuses on growth and delivering more homes, this research proves that investing in councils and housing associations to deliver more social housing is a necessary investment in economic prosperity, stronger public services and the country’s future.”
The report said London needs stable funding and rent policy, clear regulation, stronger resident influence, and a “whole-system approach” that looks at housing, health, energy, skills and economic growth in the round.
Daisy Armstrong, chair of the G15 Residents’ Group and a Southern Housing board member, said: “This research gives a clear and powerful demonstration of the value residents bring to the economy, public services and communities every day.
“Too often, residents are defined by stigma rather than by the work we do, the families we raise, the communities we support and the public services we help keep running.”
Ms Armstrong said the G15 report should “help change that conversation”.
Tom Copley, London’s deputy mayor for housing and residential development, said: “This research underlines the vital role social housing plays in London’s success. It supports the key workers, families and communities our economy depends on, while generating billions of pounds in economic value every year.
“That’s why the mayor is committed to working with boroughs and housing associations to deliver the genuinely affordable homes Londoners need.”
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