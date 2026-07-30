Social impact investor launches £700m homelessness fund

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Social impact investor Resonance has launched a £700m housing fund aimed at tackling homelessness.
The Resonance Housing Pathways Fund (RHPF) acquires homes which are then leased by specialist housing partners on long-term agreements and let to individuals and families facing homelessness.
Rents are aligned with Local Housing Allowance (LHA) levels, with households given extra support where appropriate.
Housing partners working with the fund include Developing Health and Independence (DHI), Salix Homes, Regenda/Redwing and Notting Hill Genesis (NHG).
The fund has already secured commitments of £118m from investors, including councils and pension funds, and is targeting £700m of assets by the end of 2030.
Resonance said it has a long-term ambition to build RHPF into “one of the UK’s leading impact-focused residential property funds”.
It is seeking to deliver a “long-term, risk-adjusted return on UK residential property, attracting institutional capital into housing solutions for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness”.
The fund aims to get a net return of 6% per year for its investors over a 10 to 15-year period, with income backed by LHA rental streams.
The latest figures show that there were 176,130 children and 134,210 households living in temporary accommodation in England at the end of last year.
Resonance said the fund builds on its track record of managing impact property funds, with 3,870 people housed to date.
This includes 2,324 households, among them 965 children, during 2024-25.
Simon Chisholm, chief investment officer at Resonance, said the fund “gives institutional investors a strong alignment between financial return and social purpose”.
“It provides the structure and the scale to allow institutional investment to reach many more of the people who are in housing crisis, investing across the country but with local focus,” he added.
Mr Chisholm said: “Every property we acquire creates a safe, stable, affordable home for an individual or family in crisis, as a pathway out of temporary accommodation.
“The need for this has never been greater. Over more than a decade, Resonance has pioneered and proven that this model works, and it is now capable of being scaled through institutional investment.”
The fund will initially be seeded with over £100m of existing property portfolios from two established Resonance funds – the National Homelessness Property Fund 1 and Real Lettings Property Fund 2.
They cover homes across Greater London, Bristol, Oxford and Milton Keynes.
The portfolio will then continue to grow and expand across the UK, Resonance said.
Initial investors include Oxfordshire County Council Pension Fund, Westminster City Council, City Bridge Foundation, Better Society Capital, four further councils and a strategic authority.
Oxfordshire County Council Pension Fund has invested £10m in the RHPF.
Josh Brewer, the pension fund’s responsible investment officer, said: “We are proud to invest in a fund that will make a real difference, both nationally and locally.
“This investment will increase the availability of affordable, settled housing in Oxfordshire, supporting individuals and families as they move on from homelessness towards long-term stability.”
Rosie Phillips, chief executive of DHI, said: “A home is far more than just a roof over someone’s head – it provides the safety, security and stability people need to move forward with their lives.
“Through our partnership with Resonance, we’ve seen first-hand the difference that social investment in housing can make for people facing homelessness.”
Last year, Gloucestershire Pension Fund invested £30m in Resonance’s National Homelessness Property Fund 2.
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