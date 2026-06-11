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The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has finalised a new tenant satisfaction measure (TSM) for electrical safety checks.
The TSM comes into effect from today (11 June) and means all large social landlords will be required to publish electrical safety test data for the first time for 2026-27.
Small landlords will have to publish the data from March 2027.
The English regulator introduced the TSMs in 2022 to provide a bank of intelligence’ on how housing providers are meeting its standards and a tool for tenants to scrutinise their landlords.
The TSMs include management information on fire safety, gas safety, asbestos safety, water safety and lift safety.
An electrical safety TSM was not included at the time because the government was planning to consult on this area.
Last year it introduced new requirements for social landlords to do electrical safety checks at least every five years.
In December, the RSH launched a consultation on proposed changes to the Transparency, Influence and Accountability Standard and Consumer Standards Code of Practice, and on the introduction of an electrical safety check TSM.
The RSH said the final TSM took into account feedback from social housing tenants, landlords, service providers and other interested organisations.
Will Perry, director of strategy at the RSH, said: “The new TSM does not change landlords’ duties in meeting legal requirements relating to electrical safety – they should have been doing this anyway and it has always been an important and integral part of our regulation.
“The building safety TSMs aim to provide a baseline level of assurance – a necessary foundation to ensuring a robust approach to building safety compliance and keeping tenants safe.”
Last year, the second year of TSM data saw a slight increase in satisfaction with social landlords.
However, one in five tenants remained dissatisfied with services.
Will Perry is speaking at Housing 2026, taking place 23-25 June. Find out more below
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