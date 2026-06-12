Social landlords need certainty on net zero standards, Scottish Housing Regulator says

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The Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR) has said it is “important” that social landlords have clarity on net zero standards as uncertainty is delaying development decisions.
At the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations’ (SFHA) annual conference in Glasgow, Michael Cameron, chief executive of the SHR, told Inside Housing that doubt over government policy is a key reason for the country’s recent slump in the number of social and affordable housing starts.
He said: “It’s a perfectly reasonable, rational decision for a landlord to say, ‘Well, as things stand, we’re not necessarily going to commit to building new homes because we don’t know what our exposure will be to investment requirements in existing homes.’”
In late 2023, the Scottish government consulted on plans for a net zero standard for social housing to replace existing energy efficiency requirements. But it has still not published a response or made any decisions despite repeated calls from the SFHA for an update.
Asked by Inside Housing if the regulator is also calling for clarity on this, Mr Cameron said: “We have set out that it’s important that landlords have that clarity and certainty because that will be limiting their ability to invest.”
He said this affects decisions on what providers can spend on new homes, “so it is not an unrelated agenda to the new build agenda in the supply side”.
Mr Cameron cited uncertainty as a big challenge for the country’s housing providers and brought up the net zero debate.
“There is a policy agenda which isn’t fully formed yet, and if you take, for example, net zero, where landlords are still waiting to see what the actual requirements are likely to be on them, and that makes it very difficult for landlords to plan,” he said.
On why the number of affordable housing starts in Scotland has fallen, he said “that uncertainty is an important factor,” as well as development programmes becoming more expensive to run due to a spike in inflation and construction costs.
Despite this, landlords are moving forward with decarbonising their homes, particularly via insulation schemes, which are viewed by some providers as “no regret” investments.
Mr Cameron acknowledged that landlords are facing other financial challenges, with most planning rent rises of above retail price inflation over the next five years.
Asked whether providers should consider whether this is affordable for tenants given increasing concerns reported in surveys, he said this is “part of the debate going on in the sector at the moment”.
He said landlords have lost significant chunks of money from their business plans due to rent freezes or reductions during the pandemic, while also facing higher inflation than the headline rate due to rising maintenance, insurance and construction costs.
“For most landlords, their only source of income is rents,” Mr Cameron added. “So that then creates a position where they have to engage with their tenants around proposing rent increases that they may not have expected to have to propose a few years ago.”
“There is a challenge around affordability. I think everyone in Scotland, including landlords, is very sighted on that challenge.”
The SHR’s message to landlords remains the same as in previous years: ensure you speak to tenants to understand their priorities and ability to pay more rent, and reduce costs as much as possible before asking residents to pay more.
However, this may not in itself be enough. “I think landlords broadly understand that and look to apply that,” the chief executive added.
“But the challenges are maintaining the current level of service provision, achieving the standards that are expected in terms of the quality of homes, in a context where costs are massively outstripping projected rental income.”
Some providers are using reserves and surpluses to plug the gap, but this is a short-term measure. For Mr Cameron, this context is why getting certainty is so important for landlords as long-term planning can help mitigate these fluctuations – including the likely impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
The regulator’s most recent accounts, for 2024-25, revealed that providers’ financial headroom is decreasing and flagged the challenges that are coming down the line. Other pressures include the UK government’s national insurance hike and rising insurance costs partly as fewer organisations are prepared to insure the sector, he said.
He said the world is “more complex and volatile” so as a result, the SHR is urging landlords to focus on resilience. The chief executive said he has seen a shift in the social housing sector and more widely to business models that involve measures such as stress testing rather than older traditional risk management approaches.
But Mr Cameron, who has led the SHR for 14 years after a career in local government, described the sector as “resilient” and has a track record of weathering other storms successfully.
It means there are “reasons for optimism” in his view, “even though what we’re facing in the coming years is a pretty challenging outlook”.
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