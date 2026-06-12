Social landlords need certainty on net zero standards, Scottish Housing Regulator says

The Scottish Housing Regulator has said it is “important” that social landlords have clarity on net zero standards as uncertainty is delaying development decisions #UKhousing

In late 2023, the Scottish government consulted on plans for a net zero standard for social housing to replace existing energy efficiency requirements. But it has still not published a response or made any decisions despite repeated calls from the SFHA for an update.

He said: “It’s a perfectly reasonable, rational decision for a landlord to say, ‘Well, as things stand, we’re not necessarily going to commit to building new homes because we don’t know what our exposure will be to investment requirements in existing homes.’”

At the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations’ (SFHA) annual conference in Glasgow, Michael Cameron, chief executive of the SHR, told Inside Housing that doubt over government policy is a key reason for the country’s recent slump in the number of social and affordable housing starts.

Asked by Inside Housing if the regulator is also calling for clarity on this, Mr Cameron said: “We have set out that it’s important that landlords have that clarity and certainty because that will be limiting their ability to invest.”

He said this affects decisions on what providers can spend on new homes, “so it is not an unrelated agenda to the new build agenda in the supply side”.

Mr Cameron cited uncertainty as a big challenge for the country’s housing providers and brought up the net zero debate.

“There is a policy agenda which isn’t fully formed yet, and if you take, for example, net zero, where landlords are still waiting to see what the actual requirements are likely to be on them, and that makes it very difficult for landlords to plan,” he said.

On why the number of affordable housing starts in Scotland has fallen, he said “that uncertainty is an important factor,” as well as development programmes becoming more expensive to run due to a spike in inflation and construction costs.

Despite this, landlords are moving forward with decarbonising their homes, particularly via insulation schemes, which are viewed by some providers as “no regret” investments.

Mr Cameron acknowledged that landlords are facing other financial challenges, with most planning rent rises of above retail price inflation over the next five years.

Asked whether providers should consider whether this is affordable for tenants given increasing concerns reported in surveys, he said this is “part of the debate going on in the sector at the moment”.

He said landlords have lost significant chunks of money from their business plans due to rent freezes or reductions during the pandemic, while also facing higher inflation than the headline rate due to rising maintenance, insurance and construction costs.