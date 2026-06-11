The report, published by The Housing Forum today, calls on the sector to standardise and speed up more procurement processes in order to make housebuilding viable again.

The membership organisation found that lengthy procurement and decision-making are “significant and under-recognised drivers of housebuilding costs”.

High inflation means gaps between concept and contract award can add millions of pounds in costs before construction begins, the report said.

The Housing Forum’s research found social landlords can face higher costs than private developers due to the way risk is allocated within procurement.