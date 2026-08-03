Southern Housing records £7.7m loss as it targets £10m in further efficiencies

The 81,000-home association’s results were affected by a £49m building safety provision, while a move in the fair value of investment properties cost the landlord £26m.

The London-based landlord, which made a surplus of £4.8m the year before, saw its income rise to £719m and operating costs reduce by £17m to £519m following a fall in revenue maintenance spend and management costs, offset by higher capital spending.

In a foreword to the report Tom Paul, chief financial officer at Southern, said the association has hit almost all of the boards’ metrics for risk appetite, except for its cash interest cover test, which it is aiming to get to 100% by 2030.

“For the last three years, we have reported that the business remains below where we want it to be and that we are taking steps to remediate this. Our results for 2025-26 confirm that the steps we have taken over recent years are working,” he said.

Mr Paul said the turnaround is “due to two principal factors”.