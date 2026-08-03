Southern Housing records £7.7m loss as it targets £10m in further efficiencies

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Southern Housing made a pre-tax loss of £7.7m in the last financial year despite a rise in turnover and fall in operating costs, as its annual report revealed the landlord is targeting at least £10m in further efficiencies this year.
The 81,000-home association’s results were affected by a £49m building safety provision, while a move in the fair value of investment properties cost the landlord £26m.
The London-based landlord, which made a surplus of £4.8m the year before, saw its income rise to £719m and operating costs reduce by £17m to £519m following a fall in revenue maintenance spend and management costs, offset by higher capital spending.
In a foreword to the report Tom Paul, chief financial officer at Southern, said the association has hit almost all of the boards’ metrics for risk appetite, except for its cash interest cover test, which it is aiming to get to 100% by 2030.
“For the last three years, we have reported that the business remains below where we want it to be and that we are taking steps to remediate this. Our results for 2025-26 confirm that the steps we have taken over recent years are working,” he said.
Mr Paul said the turnaround is “due to two principal factors”.
“Firstly, that the balance of uncompleted homes in our development programme is reducing and we are bringing in more rental income on homes that are completed. Secondly, that we have made great strides in driving cost efficiency.”
Since Southern’s merger with Optivo almost four years ago, the landlord has delivered £25m of efficiencies, including £14m that were made this year. Its report showed it has identified another £10m to achieve over the current financial year and expects further opportunities for savings through the landlords’ ongoing transformation.
But Mr Paul acknowledged that the results also reflect “difficult choices required to balance competing priorities”, including the need to invest in building safety.
Southern’s performance was affected by a new £49m provision for building safety in blocks with leasehold and shared ownership homes that are taller than 11 metres, which reduced the association’s operating surplus for the year from £188m to £133m.
Notes to the accounts said the money had been set aside after the landlord publicly committed to the government’s joint plan to accelerate social housing remediation in August last year.
The commitment included a statement confirming that costs will not be passed on to leaseholders, which means that under financial reporting standards, the landlord is seen as having a constructive obligation to complete the works.
This meant Southern had to get a reliable measurement of the costs of remediation for these buildings and it now has “sufficiently developed information” on these, the report said.
No similar provision has been made for social and affordable homes as the landlord owns these and would keep any financial benefits of improving the homes.
Southern estimated it will spend more than half a billion pounds on building safety remediation and enhancements across homes of all tenures over the next 30 years.
The association has completed full remediation on 33 blocks, done work on 32 buildings that needed partial measures and work is in progress at another 18 buildings. It expects the number of blocks being actively remediated to rise over this year and said others in its programme are at earlier technical stages.
Under its new strategy revealed in the spring, Southern aims to improve its repairs service within the next 12 months, achieve the highest C1 grade under the English regulator’s consumer standards and restore financial health by 2029 so its income covers its investment.
The landlord is currently completing only two-thirds of routine repairs and just over a third of communal repairs within its service level agreement timescales, the report revealed.
The landlord said that improving repairs times is a priority and will be tackled through “continued transformation, better scheduling and diagnosis and action to address capacity constraints”.
In a foreword to the accounts, Paul Hackett, chief executive of Southern, said the new strategy sets out a “realistic and focused” financial trajectory.
He said: “Value for money remains a central consideration in all financial decisions. As a charitable housing association, we have a duty to ensure that the resources entrusted to us are used effectively, transparently and in the best interests of residents.
“This means making hard decisions where necessary, simplifying the business and ensuring that investment delivers clear and measurable benefits.”
It comes after Southern shared a trading update in May.
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