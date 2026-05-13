Southern prepares to restart new development activity as interest cover improves

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Southern Housing is gearing up to increase its development activity as its cash interest cover starts to recover, after putting the programme on pause in 2024.
In its preliminary results for 2025-26, the 80,000-home landlord reported a 7% increase in turnover to £720m, which it said was down to an annual rent increase and income from newly delivered homes.
New home starts were down by just under 70% to 39 in the last financial year, in line with Southern’s decision to pause committing to new development sites.
The move to step back from development and prioritise investment in existing homes in 2024 led to a number of redundancies across the landlord’s development team.
Southern’s unaudited preliminary results showed an increase in completions in 2025-26, up to 937 from 807 in the previous year.
Rental income from these new homes has contributed to the landlord’s “turnaround”, the update said, along with its cost efficiency savings of £25m since its merger with Optivo in 2022.
Southern’s cash interest cover golden rule stood at 49% by the end of 2025-26, up from 27% in the previous year.
The landlord said it expects this trend to continue and progress towards its target level of 100%, meaning Southern can now prepare to increase its development activity.
Tom Paul, Southern’s chief financial officer, said: “As our cash interest cover is now improving, and we can see a clear pathway to 100%, we’re now able to ready ourselves for future development activity as planned.
“We are now in discussions with the Greater London Authority on delivering a development programme over the medium term.”
The landlord also said it hopes to deliver more homes by securing some of Homes England’s new low-interest loans, to sit alongside grant funding.
Southern’s operating surplus was £185m in 2025-26, up from £123m in the previous year.
However, this excludes a fire safety provision of £48.7m made within the year, as part of the landlord’s commitment to accelerate remediation.
This provision also impacted Southern’s operating margin which, when including the provision, remained the same as in 2024-25 at 13%.
Investment in existing homes rose by around 3% to £343m, and Southern said the rate of expenditure “accelerated significantly in the second half of the year” as its new delivery model bedded in.
“We continue to see properties handed back in a poor state of repair, which is adding cost and pressure to our void turnarounds,” the trading update explained.
Southern also revealed a headline figure from its 2025-26 tenant satisfaction measures, with overall satisfaction at 67%, up from 63% in the previous year. The full results will be published in July.
Mr Paul said: “Overall, we ended the year in a strong financial position, with improved performance, solid liquidity and good covenant headroom giving us a firm base for the year ahead.
“We recognise the wider macroeconomic environment remains uncertain. Inflation, interest rates, supply chain challenges and global events may continue to create pressure.
“However, our resilient financial position, clear priorities and disciplined approach mean we’re well placed to respond to these challenges.
“Our focus remains on improving services for residents, continuing our financial recovery and creating the capacity to deliver more new homes over the long term.”
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