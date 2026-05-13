Southern prepares to restart new development activity as interest cover improves

The landlord also said it hopes to deliver more homes by securing some of Homes England’s new low-interest loans, to sit alongside grant funding.

Southern’s operating surplus was £185m in 2025-26, up from £123m in the previous year.

However, this excludes a fire safety provision of £48.7m made within the year, as part of the landlord’s commitment to accelerate remediation.

This provision also impacted Southern’s operating margin which, when including the provision, remained the same as in 2024-25 at 13%.

Investment in existing homes rose by around 3% to £343m, and Southern said the rate of expenditure “accelerated significantly in the second half of the year” as its new delivery model bedded in.

“We continue to see properties handed back in a poor state of repair, which is adding cost and pressure to our void turnarounds,” the trading update explained.

Southern also revealed a headline figure from its 2025-26 tenant satisfaction measures, with overall satisfaction at 67%, up from 63% in the previous year. The full results will be published in July.

Mr Paul said: “Overall, we ended the year in a strong financial position, with improved performance, solid liquidity and good covenant headroom giving us a firm base for the year ahead.

“We recognise the wider macroeconomic environment remains uncertain. Inflation, interest rates, supply chain challenges and global events may continue to create pressure.

“However, our resilient financial position, clear priorities and disciplined approach mean we’re well placed to respond to these challenges.

“Our focus remains on improving services for residents, continuing our financial recovery and creating the capacity to deliver more new homes over the long term.”