Specialist housing and temporary accommodation ‘increasingly attractive’ to private equity, report finds

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Specialist housing and temporary accommodation is “increasingly attractive” to private equity, a new report has found.
Confidence is “building” among institutional investors and private equity in the UK affordable housing sector. However, at the same time delivery is being held back by issues at local and mayoral combined authority level, researchers said.
The report, by law firm Winckworth Sherwood, includes interviews with 20 industry leaders across the affordable and social housing sector.
It found that central government is providing longer-term funding certainty for affordable housing, and redesigning policy through the National Housing Bank to “crowd in” private capital.
However, the report said: “If central government is changing the policy climate, local and mayoral combined authorities are determining whether schemes can actually move.
“Significant blockers remain at that level, including uneven institutional capability, slow decision-making and inconsistent priorities, all of which can hold delivery back.”
Rent assumptions “do not always reflect viable market rent levels”, and some argue that there is still “too much inconsistency” in the way key clauses are handled.
Michael Pearson, chief investments officer at affordable housing investor HSPG, argued that Section 106 should “better reflect market rent realities” for specialist housing, while mortgagee protection clauses should be “standardised nationally” so that each scheme does not have to reopen the same negotiation from first principles.
Cash-strapped councils are also often under pressure to focus on “immediate capital receipts” rather than the longer-term social and fiscal value that affordable housing can create, the report said.
However, the report added that a “more constructive approach is beginning to show” at devolved authority level.
Helen Collins, principal director at Avison Young and housing taskforce chair at West Midlands Combined Authority, pointed to the introduction of the “housing acceleration zone” concept.
This tax increment-style model captures the first tranche of stamp duty from home sales and uses that income stream to help fund upfront infrastructure, helping to unlock delivery.
Stephen Sorrell, social partnership director at Preferred Homes, a for-profit specialist affordable housing provider, noted that in some cases, local authorities are discounting land value in return for longer-term nominations agreements.
He added that Exeter City Council approved a Preferred Homes bid over a higher-priced scheme, which shows a council choosing “wider strategic and social outcomes over simple receipt maximisation”.
The Local Government Association was approached for comment on the report’s criticisms of local government.
For-profit registered providers (RPs), the report said, are moving from “secondary purchaser” to “more active delivery partner” through forward-funding and direct land acquisition.
They are also buying older homes from traditional providers in bulk transactions and diversifying from general needs housing into specialist niches.
Private equity players are beginning to provide “platform-level capital” to scale for-profit RPs and delivery vehicles. They are also establishing RPs directly and looking to provide medium-term capital and potentially hold assets for longer.
Investors are increasingly attracted to affordable housing as a lower-risk asset class and are looking to back RPs.
In April 2026, Sixth Street committed to invest £1bn alongside HSPG in one of its RPs, Park Properties Housing Association, which has built a national Section 106 and affordable housing pipeline.
Rather than packaging stock for sale to insurers or pension funds, the deal will allow HSPG to use “scale, rental certainty and governance maturity to create exit optionality over time”, the report said.
Existing shared ownership portfolios held by not-for-profit providers are becoming “increasingly attractive” to for-profit RPs, private equity and institutional investors, who value their long-dated, inflation-linked income and relatively light operational intensity.
Meanwhile, private capital and local authorities are increasingly looking at funding and developing specialist affordable housing.
Older people’s housing is beginning to attract growing interest from institutional capital, underpinned by clear demographic demand and a desire to deliver greater social impact.
Finally, temporary accommodation is also emerging as a focal point for acquisitions as local authorities look for alternatives to nightly paid provision.
One of HSPG’s for-profit RPs, Seahorse, acquires and refurbishes under-utilised properties to local authority standards, paired with tenure models designed to move households from temporary accommodation into more settled housing.
Richard Tinham, managing partner at Winckworth Sherwood, said the affordable housing sector is moving towards “a more diversified debt and equity model”.
The 10-year Social and Affordable Homes Programme, a long-term rent settlement and the rollout of low-interest loans and bridging products send a “stronger signal” that affordable housing is a “delivery priority”, and that private capital is being “actively encouraged” to participate.
Mr Tinham added that for-profit providers are “extending beyond general needs new build homes into specialist propositions and older stock”.
“The question is therefore not whether private capital should have a role, but how that role is structured, governed and aligned with long-term social outcomes,” he said.
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