Steve Reed has resigned from the housing secretary role out of “loyalty” to former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer #UKhousing

Steve Reed resigns as housing secretary out of ‘loyalty’ to Sir Keir Starmer #UKhousing

His resignation comes as Mr Burnham is expected to announce his cabinet shortly.

“It’s what is expected of functioning teams, and I hope those who did not show loyalty to Keir will now show it to you.”

In a resignation letter published on social media to new prime minister Andy Burnham , Mr Reed said that Sir Keir “showed loyalty to me by appointing me to his cabinet” and “I make no apology for returning that loyalty”.

Sir Keir appointed Mr Reed, who is the MP for Streatham and Croydon North, as housing secretary in September 2025.

It followed Angela Rayner, who was also the deputy prime minister, resigning from both roles after she admitted to not paying enough stamp duty land tax on an £800,000 property in Hove.

Before becoming housing secretary, Mr Reed was secretary of state for the environment, food and rural affairs.

He wrote that at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, he “sped up work to devolve power out of Whitehall”, set up a new unit to create a government-wide focus on place, and established a model for place-based working that “puts real power directly into the hands of communities and public service users”.

“This needs stronger support from Number 10 if it is to overcome what you correctly identify as contradictory positions in other government departments,” Mr Reed said.

He urged Mr Burnham to ensure London councils are “treated fairly” as he explores new models of devolution, taxation and funding.